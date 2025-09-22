Honkai Star Rail 3.6 preload guide and size for PC, Android, and iOS

HoYoverse has rolled out the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 preload for different platforms. You can use the feature to download some of the necessary game files ahead of the new update, which will launch globally on September 24, 2025. Doing so will significantly reduce the time it takes to install the upcoming patch and access its contents.
This article further explores the HSR 3.6 preload process and file size.
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 preload size for all platforms
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The preload for the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update is available as of September 22, 2025, across PC, PlayStation, Android, and iOS devices. Here are the file size for each of the platform:
- PC: 18.2 GB
- Android and iOS: 5 GB
- PlayStation: (Will be added upon discovery)
Bear in mind that additional storage will be required if you have installed multiple voice-over expansion packages. The pre-installation file size is large this time, as the update contains some optimized resources.
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 preload guide for all platforms
The preloading process for HSR updates varies for PC, PlayStation, and mobile devices. We have discussed the steps below:
How to preload HSR 3.6 on PC
- Launch HoYoPlay on PC and pick Star Rail from the list if you have multiple games installed.
- Find the Pre-Install Icon beside the Start button and click on it. Doing so will open a pop-up window displaying the Resource Package Size and total storage requirement.
- If you have sufficient disk space available, press the Download button to begin pre-installing the game files.
Also read: All Honkai Star Rail 3.6 QoL optimizations and changes
How to preload HSR 3.6 on mobile
- Mobile devices don't have a dedicated launcher, so preloading requires you to boot up the game first.
- Then, navigate to the login screen.
- Find the Pre-Download Resource Icon, which should be at the bottom right corner of the page. Click on it to check the storage requirements.
- Press Confirm on the pop-up window to download the patch files.
Both Android and iOS devices have the same preloading process. Hence, you can use the above steps for both the platforms.
How to preload HSR 3.6 on PlayStation
The preloading process on PlayStation is quite simple. Just launch the game, and it will automatically download the necessary files after a while. Make sure to have ample storage space available to accommodate the data.
Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.