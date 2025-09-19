  • home icon
  • Evernight vs The Herta: Which 5-star should you get in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 first half?

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 19, 2025 09:57 GMT
Evernight and The Herta in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Evernight and The Herta in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch will go live soon on September 24, 2025. Along with the update, the first phase will commence, giving players the option to acquire two limited 5-star characters: Evernight and The Herta. Since Trailblazers need to choose between the two due to limited resources, they might wonder which one to get.

While Evernight is the new character, players should get The Herta during the first half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Read on for more details.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Why you should choose The Herta over Evernight in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 first half, explored

As mentioned, Trailblazers should prioritize pulling for The Herta in Honkai Star Rail 3.6's first half over Evernight. Although the latter is the brand-new 5-star, she is not as strong as the former.

Since Evernight follows the Remembrance Path, she can summon her memosprite, Evey. Additionally, she can buff Evey and other allied memosprite’s CRIT DMG simultaneously. This means she can easily fill the role of sub-DPS/buffer in most Remembrance team compositions. However, the amount of damage she can deal is not a lot, as most of the modifiers of her abilities are not on par with the meta-defining characters.

When comparing Evernight with The Herta, the sheer amount of damage she can deal is absurd and can easily clear enemy waves in an instant in most activities, including some endgame ones.

Advantages of The Herta over Evernight

  • The Herta can single-handedly deal a significant amount of damage with her Skill.
  • This Erudition unit can fill the main or sub-dps role.
  • The Herta can be paired with most buffers, while Evernight needs to be teamed with certain ones.
Advantages of Evernight over The Herta

  • Evernight can summon memosprite as she walks on the Remembrance Path.
  • Evernight can buff all allied memosprite’s CRIT DMG, while The Herta cannot.
  • Building Evernight is easier than The Herta.

Even if we recommend The Herta over Evernight in Honkai Star Rail 3.6’s first half, keep in mind that pulling a character solely depends on the player and their account. So, if you think you need Evernight over The Herta, you can pull for her.

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

