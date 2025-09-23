Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update release time

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Sep 23, 2025 17:12 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 global release schedule
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 global release schedule

The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update will be releasing globally on September 24, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8). This update will mark the sixth major arc for the ongoing Amphoreus storyline, and will introduce two new 5-star characters in game – Evernight (Remembrance Ice) and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Preservation Physical). Evernight's character banner (along with her 5-star Light Cone "To Evernight's Stars") will be available immedeiately after the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.6.

This article provides information regarding the exact release timings for the version 3.6 update across various servers and time zones.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 release timings for all regions

As announced by HoYoverse, the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update will be releasing on September 24, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8). Prior to this, there will be a five-hour downtime for all servers during which the developers will perform maintenance and update the game to the latest version. During this period, the game will be inaccessible, and you will not be able to login to your account. Once maintenance is over and the game goes live on the aforementioned date and time, players will once again be able to log in to their accounts and experience all the new content in the version, including new characters, banners, quests, and events.

Even though Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will be released globally at the same time, there might be discrepancies in the exact release timings based on players' time zones. Hence, you can check the list below to find out exactly when the new version will be releasing in your specific server and time zone:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 23, 2025, at 8 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 23, at 9 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): September 23, 2025, at 10 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 23, 2025, at 11 pm
Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): September 24, 2025, at 4 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 24, 2025, at 5 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 24, 2025, at 6 am

Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): September 24, 2025, at 8:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): September 24, 2025, at 11 am
  • Japanese Standard Time (JST): September 24, 2025, at 12 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): September 24, 2025, at 12 pm

