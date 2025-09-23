Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update release time

The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update will be releasing globally on September 24, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8). This update will mark the sixth major arc for the ongoing Amphoreus storyline, and will introduce two new 5-star characters in game – Evernight (Remembrance Ice) and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Preservation Physical). Evernight's character banner (along with her 5-star Light Cone &quot;To Evernight's Stars&quot;) will be available immedeiately after the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.6.This article provides information regarding the exact release timings for the version 3.6 update across various servers and time zones.Honkai Star Rail 3.6 release timings for all regionsAs announced by HoYoverse, the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update will be releasing on September 24, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8). Prior to this, there will be a five-hour downtime for all servers during which the developers will perform maintenance and update the game to the latest version. During this period, the game will be inaccessible, and you will not be able to login to your account. Once maintenance is over and the game goes live on the aforementioned date and time, players will once again be able to log in to their accounts and experience all the new content in the version, including new characters, banners, quests, and events.Even though Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will be released globally at the same time, there might be discrepancies in the exact release timings based on players' time zones. Hence, you can check the list below to find out exactly when the new version will be releasing in your specific server and time zone:AmericaPacific Daylight Time (PDT): September 23, 2025, at 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): September 23, at 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): September 23, 2025, at 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): September 23, 2025, at 11 pmEuropeWestern European Summer Time (WEST): September 24, 2025, at 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): September 24, 2025, at 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): September 24, 2025, at 6 amAsiaIndian Standard Time (IST): September 24, 2025, at 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): September 24, 2025, at 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): September 24, 2025, at 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): September 24, 2025, at 12 pmFollow Sportskeeda for more Honkai Star Rail news, updates and guides.