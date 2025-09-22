Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and MoC release date and time

HoYoverse revealed the schedule for the endgame activities in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 ahead of its release. With this announcement, players will know what they can expect from the activities when they reset. Moreover, the post showcases Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and MoC’s enemy lineup. Completing these activities will grant Trailblazers a decent amount of Stellar Jades, which they can save for one of the upcoming characters.

In this article, we will take a look at the release date and time of the endgame activities, such as Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and MoC in Honkai Star Rail 3.6.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and MoC schedule revealed

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 3.6 Treasures Lightward Schedule Hi, Trailblazer~ Come check out Version 3.6's Treasures Lightward Schedule! Learn More: #HonkaiStarRail

Like most patches, Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos are scheduled to reset in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. As players already know, they can challenge the aforementioned activities after the reset to acquire Stellar Jades and other materials.

The following section details when Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and MoC will reset in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, along with the new boss lineup:

Apocalyptic Shadow

Among the three endgame activities, Apocalyptic Shadow is the first to reset on September 29, 2025, at 4:00 pm (server time). Like all, the upcoming one has its own title: Gale of Netherveil. Since every stage in the activity is split into two nodes, each one will feature different bosses.

The first node will boast Annihilator of Desolation Mistral (aka Cocolia), while the second one features Guide of Withering and Decay (aka Pollux).

Pure Fiction

After Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction resets, introducing a set of new challenges to players. When the activity resets on October 13, 2025, at 4:00 pm (server time), Trailblazers will be able to start completing the new stages.

In Stage three, players will face Senior Staff: Team Leader during the first half, while the latter half boasts Deamjolt Troupe’s Sweet Gorilla. As for the fourth/last stage, Trailblazers must defeat Argenti in the first node. The second one features Savage and Mad God, Incarnation of Strife.

Memory of Chaos

Lastly, MoC is scheduled to reset at the end of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 on October 27, 2025, at 4:00 pm (server time). After the reset, players can log into the title and start clearing the activity. With the help of the “Quick clear” feature, players can get a head start and challenge the harder stages.

Stage 11 of version 3.6 Memory of Chaos features Aventurine and Wonder Forest’s Banacademic Office Staff in the first and second nodes, respectively. Players must defeat Flame Reaver of the Deepest Dark in Stage 12’s first node and Ichor Memosprite: Judge of Oblivion in node two.

