Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Memory of Chaos

Honkai Star Rail's endgame gameplay mode Memory of Chaos has finally refreshed in version 3.5, bringing with itself a new set of enemies to challenge and defeat. This rotation's enemy lineup includes Borisin Warhead Hoolay, Nikador Lance of Fury, Gepard, and Zandar (Lygus). A full clear of Memory of Chaos provides plenty of Stellar Jades, Credits, and Jade Feathers. In order to obtain these rewards, using certain optimal team compositions can help you defeat the enemies swiftly and comfortably.

This article discusses the best teams that you can use for clearing Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Memory of Chaos.

Top team compositions that can be used in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Memory of Chaos

Stage 12: First half

The first half of Stage 12 in Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Memory of Chaos features Gepard as the boss enemy, with other enemies including Black Tide's Champion, Servant of Tides, and Lady of Crashing Waves. All these enemies have Physical and Lightning Weaknesses, so you can use the following teams for this half:

1) Kafka, Black Swan, Hysilens, Huohuo

Kafka, Black Swan, Hysilens, Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

A triple DoT team featuring Kafka, Hysilens, Black Swan, and Huohuo is one of the best choices for clearing this half of Stage 12. Hysilens and Kafka make a very formidable DPS/Sub-DPS duo with excellent synergy, with Black Swan acting as a support for them both. Kafka's frequent follow-up attacks can whittle down the enemy's HP very quickly, while also constantly detonating DoTs applied by Hysilens. Huohuo is the best Sustain unit for this team, hence using her is highly recommended.

2) Phainon, Sunday, Cerydra, Huohuo

Phainon, Sunday, Cerydra, Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Since all enemies in the first half of Stage 12 have Physical weaknesses, a Phainon hypercarry team can also be used to clear this half. Phainon is one of the best Physical DPS units currently in game, and can demolish multiple waves of enemies extremely quickly. While Phainon's best supports include Sunday and Cerydra, Cerydra can be replaced by Bronya, in case you don't own her.

You can also run a Sustainless Phainon team for this stage, which would require you to switch Huohuo out with another Support unit such as Sparkle or Robin. However, since Phainon's self-heals cannot restore the rest of the team's HP, using a Sustainless team puts you at risk of a party member getting downed.

3) Aglaea, Sunday, Robin, Huohuo

Aglaea, Sunday, Robin, Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the DMG buff for Honkai Star Rail 3.5 applies to both characters and memosprites, using a Remembrance DPS unit such as Aglaea can be a good choice. Her best team comprises of Sunday, Robin, and Huohuo, with all of them working together to increase Aglaea's overall damage output. Aglaea being an AoE DPS character is also especially useful, as multiple enemy waves need to be cleared before fighting the boss enemy in this stage.

Stage 12: Second half

The enemy boss in the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Memory of Chaos is the newly introduced antagonist Zandar, who has Physical, Ice, and Wind Weaknesses. You can use the following teams for this half:

1) The Herta, Anaxa, Tribbie, Hyacine

The Herta, Anaxa, Tribbie, Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

The Herta is one of the strongest Ice Erudition DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail, making her one of the best characters to clear this half of Stage 12 with. The Herta's AoE attacks can quickly take care of the minor enemy waves, as well as come in handy for breaking down Zandar's multiple HP bars (and his enemy summons). Anaxa has great synergy with The Herta, and can be used either as a second DPS or a Sub-DPS in this team.

2) Archer, Sparkle, Cerydra, Gallagher

Archer, Sparkle, Cerydra, Gallagher (Image via HoYoverse)

Even though Archer is a single-target DPS, when supported by units such as Sparkle and Cerydra – who can constantly advance him and let him keep using his Skill – he can be a very viable hypercarry for clearing the second half of Stage 12. Repeated uses of his Skill can let him swiftly defeat the enemies, while using a minimal amount of turns. Gallagher is the best Sustain for this team, and should not be replaced with anyone else.

3) Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine

Castorice, Tribbie, Remembrance Trailblazer, Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

Castorice can take advantage of the memosprite DMG buff provided in this current rotation of Memory of Chaos, and her premium team can definitely be used to clear this stage. While Tribbie and Hyacine are her best Support/Sustain, they can be replaced with Ruan Mei and Luocha respectively.

