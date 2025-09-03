5 mistakes to avoid while playing Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail

Like most characters in Honkai Star Rail, there is a chance of Trailblazers making mistakes after acquiring the newest Harmony character, Cerydra. Some in-game features help players build the unit by showing them what Relics, Planar Ornaments, and gears they need to farm. Players also need to keep an eye out while using the character, as they can easily make the wrong choices when in combat and won't be able to unleash her true potential.

In this article, we will take a look at the five mistakes that all players must avoid at all costs while playing Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Mistakes to avoid while playing Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail, explored

1) Pairing Cerydra with DPS units that have no synergy

Phainon (Image via HoYoverse)

After you finish your Cerydra build in Honkai Star Rail, ensure you aren’t placing her in a team composition with no synergy. This will majorly impact not only this Harmony unit’s performance but also that of DPS characters. Hence, when building a team featuring Cerydra, ensure every character pairs well with one another.

Since Cerydra only synergizes with a handful of DPS units, such as Phainon and Anaxa, pair her with them. This will boost their efficiency while in combat.

2) Farming the wrong gear sets

The best Relic set for Cerydra (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

One of the first and major mistakes some Trailblazers tend to make right after acquiring a new character is farming the wrong gear sets. Since farming a single set of gear costs an absurd amount of Trailblaze Power and, more importantly, time, plan what Relics and Planar Ornaments you should farm for Cerydra beforehand for the best results.

Choosing the right set might get a little confusing, as Honkai Star Rail features a decent number of gear sets that work well with support characters excelling in buffing their allies.

3) Not getting enough Charges to upgrade Military Merit

Cerydra's Skill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Upgrading Military Merit to Peerage is a must when you play Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail. However, it doesn’t solely depend on this Harmony Unit. To gain Charges quickly, use Cerydra’s Skill continuously. Moreover, when the targeted unit of this ability triggers their Basic ATK or Skill, the support character gains Charges.

Hence, even if you don’t need to refresh Military Merit, you can activate Cerydra’s Skill to accumulate Changes quickly and gain Peerage, which will buff the DPS characters and let them deal even more damage.

4) Prioritizing a single stat when building Cerydra

Don't overprioritize ATK while building Cerydra (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another mistake players commonly make when building a character is prioritizing a single stat, and Cerydra is no exception. Trailblazer can easily focus on a particular stat while farming Relics and Planar Ornaments and end up wasting their time and Trailblaze Power. While Cerydra does require a hefty number of ATK, she does need other stats.

Since Cerydra’s buffs scale with ATK, one might think stacking ATK on all pieces will be enough for a build, but she needs a decent amount of SPD for a perfect rotation.

5) Not understanding how Cerydra’s buffs work in Honkai Star Rail

Cerydra’s buffs in Honkai Star Rail are quite straightforward. Her Skill is the primary source of buffs. Unlike most Harmony characters, she can grant these buffs to a single allied unit. When affected by her Skill, the DPS unit gains various buffs such as CRIT DMG, ATK, and All-Type RES PEN boosts.

While some players might not know how Cerydra’s abilities work in this gacha title, going over the Traces should allow players to understand them.

For more articles related to HoYoverse’s turn-based gacha title, Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

