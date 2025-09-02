Honkai Star Rail Cerydra teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

There are a few Cerydra teams that you can get in Honkai Star Rail, but it all comes down to the roster of characters you own. The Imperator is arguably one of the weakest Harmony supports as of version 3.5, there are not a lot of characters she can work with. But her niche also makes Cerydra arguably one of the best supports for someone like Phainon in Honkai Star Rail.
Let's take a look at some of the Cerydra teams that you can use in the game.
Best Cerydra teams in Honkai Star Rail
Phainon +Bronya + Sunday + Cerydra
This is a complete hypercarry-focused team composition where Phainon is the main DPS, with Cerydra, Bronya, and Sunday buffing his damage output significantly.
Cerydra in HSR benefits Phainon, especially due to her ability to create charges for the latter's Coreflame stacks. Besides that, she also provides attack buffs, which make Phainon even stronger. Her skill duplication ability allows you to hit additional damage, increasing the output even further.
This team focuses on buffing Phainon altogether, so Sunday and Bronya's action forward, Crit buffs, and Damage boost help in making him dish out more damage. Given that both Sunday and Bronya can target Phainon, this allows him to enter his enhanced state relatively fast.
Anaxa + The Herta + Hyacine + Cerydra
The second-best option for a DPS in a Cerydra team in Honkai Star Rail is Anaxa. For the third and fourth slot, go for Hyacine, who is currently the best sustenance character in the game, and The Herta, who fulfills the role as a Sub-DPS and the mandatory second Erudition character in the team.
Cerydra's ability to duplicate skills increases Anaxa's damage, as his skill will be triggered often. The attack buff she provides also increases the damage for both Anaxa and The Herta, who will hit much harder. Hyacine is a beast by herself as she can deal damage while providing sustenance for the entire team.
Archer + Tingyun + Cerydra + Gallager
Forming a Cerydra team in Honkai Star Rail does not have many options when it comes to free-to-play teammates due to how niche her kit is. The closest one you can form is by pairing her up with Tingyun, Archer, and Gallager. Archer is a free 5-star character, and he can easily give Cerydra the stacks she needs to activate her buffs, which, in turn, benefits him.
The attack and Crit value buffs will be good for him, increasing his damage. Tingyun further boosts his attack and gives him back energy that he can use to activate his ultimate. Gallagher is the best 4-star sustain character and is a viable choice in keeping the team alive.
There are not a lot of Cerydra teams in Honkai Star Rail that you can craft as of version 3.5. With the release of future characters, you will likely be able to create more squads, and she will become an insanely valuable unit outside of being a niche support for Phainon and Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail.
