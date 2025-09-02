Best Cerydra build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Cerydra is the newest 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail, debuting as a Harmony unit. Since the game features several Relic and Planar Ornament sets, as well as other essential items for a perfect build, players will likely want to know which ones work well with Cerydra.
For those curious, this article takes a look at the best items players should farm for the best Cerydra build in Honkai Star Rail.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Best Cerydra build in Honkai Star Rail
Best Light Cones for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail
- Epoch Etched in Golden Blood
- Flowing Nightglow
- The Forever Victual (Superimposition Level 5)
Epoch Etched in Golden Blood is the best Light Cone for Cerydra since it is her BiS 5-star weapon. Those who want to boost the character’s effectiveness in battle can pull it from the respective banner.
Another 5-star LC that can be used on Cerydra is Robin’s signature weapon, Flowing Nightglow. It can grant a decent amount of ERR and ATK to the newly released Harmony character.
If you are looking for a free-to-play or 4-star option, The Forever Victual is the one you should use on Cerydra. Since Cerydra’s buff scale with ATK, it will boost her buff’s effectiveness.
Best Relics for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail
Relics
- Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal
- 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace and Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal combo
For Cerydra, the best Relic set you can farm is Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal, which gives the character a decent amount of SPD and boosts her allies’ CRIT DMG.
Similarly, if you want to go for a high-SPD build, the 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace and Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal Relic set combo is the best option. It can significantly boost Cerydra’s SPD, allowing her to hit certain breakpoints.
Planar Ornaments
- Lushaka, the Sunken Seas
- Penacony, Land of the Dreams
As for Planar Ornaments, you should farm Lushaka, the Sunken Seas. It boosts the wearer’s ERR, and if they are not the first character of the lineup, the one securing that spot will get their ATK boosted.
Penacony, Land of the Dreams, is a solid alternative for those who don’t want to farm Lushaka, the Sunken Seas. Since it can boost the outgoing damage of the same damage type as the wearer, Wind DPS units, such as Feixiao and Saber, will be able to deal more damage.
Best stats for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail
Main stats
- Relic Body: ATK%
- Boots: SPD
- Planar Sphere: ATK%
- Planar Link Rope: ERR%
Sub-stats
- ATK%
- SPD
- Flat ATK
- HP (If needed)
Level up Cerydra's abilities in the following order:
- Talent>Skill>Ultimate>Basic Attack
Best teams for Cerydra
Here are some of the best teams for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail:
- The Herta, Anaxa, Cerydra, and Huohuo
- Phainon, Cerydra, Sunday, Bronya/RMC/Cipher
- Archer, Cerydra, Sparkle, and Cipher
Cerydra’s ascension materials
Cerydra’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail are:
- Charred Bud of Twilight 65x
- Ethereal Omen 56x
- Echoing Wail 71x
- Eternal Lament 73x
- Firmament Note 18x
- Celestial Section 69x
- Heavenly Melody 139x
- Daythunder Anamnesis 12x
- Tracks of Destiny 8x
- 3.3 million Credit
For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.5 second half banners and events
- Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Best Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Honkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- Honkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- New Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.