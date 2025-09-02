Best Cerydra build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Cerydra is the newest 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail, debuting as a Harmony unit. Since the game features several Relic and Planar Ornament sets, as well as other essential items for a perfect build, players will likely want to know which ones work well with Cerydra.

For those curious, this article takes a look at the best items players should farm for the best Cerydra build in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Best Cerydra build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Cerydra Build Guide Best Light Cones - Epoch Etched in Golden Blood- Flowing Nightglow- The Forever Victual (Superimposition Level 5) Best Relic sets - Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal- 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace and Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal combo Best Planar Ornament sets - Lushaka, the Sunken Seas

- Penacony, Land of the Dreams

Main stats - Relic Body: ATK%

- Boots: SPD

- Planar Sphere: ATK%

- Planar Link Rope: ERR% (Energy Regeneration Rate) Sub-stats - ATK%

- SPD

- Flat ATK

- HP (If needed) Best team compositions - The Herta, Anaxa, Cerydra, and Huohuo- Phainon, Cerydra, Sunday, Bronya/RMC/Cipher- Archer, Cerydra, Sparkle, and Cipher Ascension and Trace materials - Charred Bud of Twilight 65x

- Ethereal Omen 56x

- Echoing Wail 71x

- Eternal Lament 73x

- Firmament Note 18x

- Celestial Section 69x

- Heavenly Melody 139x

- Daythunder Anamnesis 12x

- Tracks of Destiny 8x

- 3.3 million Credit

Best Light Cones for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (Image via HoYoverse)

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood

Flowing Nightglow

The Forever Victual (Superimposition Level 5)

Epoch Etched in Golden Blood is the best Light Cone for Cerydra since it is her BiS 5-star weapon. Those who want to boost the character’s effectiveness in battle can pull it from the respective banner.

Another 5-star LC that can be used on Cerydra is Robin’s signature weapon, Flowing Nightglow. It can grant a decent amount of ERR and ATK to the newly released Harmony character.

If you are looking for a free-to-play or 4-star option, The Forever Victual is the one you should use on Cerydra. Since Cerydra’s buff scale with ATK, it will boost her buff’s effectiveness.

Best Relics for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail

Relics

Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal

2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace and Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal combo

For Cerydra, the best Relic set you can farm is Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal, which gives the character a decent amount of SPD and boosts her allies’ CRIT DMG.

Similarly, if you want to go for a high-SPD build, the 2-piece Messenger Traversing Hackerspace and Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal Relic set combo is the best option. It can significantly boost Cerydra’s SPD, allowing her to hit certain breakpoints.

Planar Ornaments

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas

Penacony, Land of the Dreams

As for Planar Ornaments, you should farm Lushaka, the Sunken Seas. It boosts the wearer’s ERR, and if they are not the first character of the lineup, the one securing that spot will get their ATK boosted.

Penacony, Land of the Dreams, is a solid alternative for those who don’t want to farm Lushaka, the Sunken Seas. Since it can boost the outgoing damage of the same damage type as the wearer, Wind DPS units, such as Feixiao and Saber, will be able to deal more damage.

Best stats for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail

Main stats

Relic Body: ATK%

ATK% Boots: SPD

SPD Planar Sphere: ATK%

ATK% Planar Link Rope: ERR%

Sub-stats

ATK%

SPD

Flat ATK

HP (If needed)

Level up Cerydra's abilities in the following order:

Talent>Skill>Ultimate>Basic Attack

Best teams for Cerydra

Anaxa (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams for Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail:

The Herta, Anaxa, Cerydra, and Huohuo

Phainon, Cerydra, Sunday, Bronya/RMC/Cipher

Archer, Cerydra, Sparkle, and Cipher

Cerydra’s ascension materials

Daythunder Anamnesis (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Cerydra’s ascension materials in Honkai Star Rail are:

Charred Bud of Twilight 65x

Ethereal Omen 56x

Echoing Wail 71x

Eternal Lament 73x

Firmament Note 18x

Celestial Section 69x

Heavenly Melody 139x

Daythunder Anamnesis 12x

Tracks of Destiny 8x

3.3 million Credit

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

