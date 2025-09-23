5 reasons to get Evernight in Honkai Star Rail

Evernight is one of the most anticipated characters in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6. With a unique kit and character design, she has become quite popular. Although her kit deals decent damage, she along with her memosprite can also boost their allies’ DPS. Hence, some might wonder if they should get Evernight.

Ad

This article lists five reasons why you should get Evernight in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Reasons to get Evernight in Honkai Star Rail, explored

1) Easy to build

Similar to Castorice, Evernight is exceptionally easy to build in Honkai Star Rail. Like the former, this newly released Remembrance unit requires HP and a decent CRIT ratio, which is extremely easy to achieve. Primarily, Evernight requires a significant amount of HP as her memosprite’s health is tied to it.

Ad

Trending

While farming for Relics, you’ll get pieces with HP as the main stats because of how frequently they drop. Hence, after farming for a bit, players can easily get the perfect Evernight build without struggling to get the right stats.

2) Eye-catching character design and animations

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Character Preview | Evernight Hey, Trailblazers! Today, we bring you the character preview for Evernight (Remembrance: Ice)! Learn More: #HonkaiStarRail

Ad

Another reason Trailblazers can pull for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail is her character design and animations. Unlike her 4-star counterpart, this unit’s design is exceptionally eye-catching, featuring an ominous aura. Being a Remembrance unit, Evernight has some extra animations because of her memosprite.

Most of Evernight’s animations feature her memosprite, Evey. Additionally, the latter has a set of its own.

3) Exceptional VA lineup

Wyverein @wyverein Evernight, March 7th JP VA: #小倉唯 (Ogura Yui) #HonkaiStarRail

Ad

Lately, the limited characters have been cast by various prominent voice actors from the industry. That's one of the reasons players tend to pull for certain units in gacha titles, including this one from HoYoverse.

Ogura Yui voices Evernight in Honkai Star Rail’s Japanese dubbing. Players might already know her as she also voices March 7th and some of the anime she has worked on. Among all, some of her popular roles are Myuu from Arifureta: From commonplace to World’s Strongest and Priestess from Goblin Slayer.

Ad

4) Can fit into various team compositions with different roles

Evernight possesses a versatile kit in Honkai Star Rail that allows her to simultaneously deal damage to adversaries on the battlefield and boost her allies’ damage. This lets her get placed in Hypercarry and dual DPS teams.

However, in dual DPS teams, Evernight must fill the sub-DPS role, as not many characters can assist her on the battlefield by dealing damage. This lets players try out new teams when completing activities so that they won’t get bored using the same composition.

Ad

5) Best sub-dps for Castorice

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Evernight is one of the best sub-DPS units for Castorice in HSR. While the latter gets placed in Hypercarry compositions, the former can easily accompany her in most activities due to her kit being able to deal damage and boost the Chrysos Heir’s damage.

Ad

Since Evernight possesses a significant amount of HP, she can help Castorice quickly accumulate enough Newbud charge to trigger her Ultimate. If you don’t have characters like Tribbie, Sunday, or two Harmony characters to buff Castorice, this new Remembrance unit is the best option.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.