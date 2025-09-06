Honkai Star Rail: 7 best curios in Divergent Universe Protean Hero

Players must be familiar with the concept of the Divergent Universe mode in Honkai Star Rail by now, specially with its new version of Protean Hero. It introduces a unique way to explore the concept of Simulated Universe challenges through Blessings, Equations and Curios, which are powerful items that can turn the tide of a single run.

Curios are rare items that majorly impact how far you can progress even in Conundrum stages of this mode, especially as enemies scale in difficulty. Understanding which ones provide the most consistent value can help players plan strategies more effectively. Here’s a breakdown of the best Curios to look out for in this game mode in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: The following information is based on community discussion, consensus, and player observations.

Best curios to get in Honkai Star Rail Divergent Universe Protean Hero

1) Rubert Empire Difference Machine

Rubert Empire Difference Machine 3-star curio (Image via HoYoverse)

The Rubert Empire Difference Machine Curio is a valuable asset for any Divergent Universe player in Honkai Star Rail. However, it's only obtainable if you have other Rubert Empire Mechanical series, like Mechanical Piston, Lever, and the Cogwheel.

Upon obtaining it, all the previous Rubert curios are discarded. The effect it gives is that every time you enter a domain, you receive 300 Cosmic Fragments, three random Blessings, and three random Curios. Additionally, when battles begin, the entire team gains a 60% increase to Crit Rate along with a 16% boost to Crit DMG, allowing for higher overall damage and smoother rotations during difficult high-level stages.

2) Space Time Prism

Space-Time Prism 2-star curio (Image via HoYoverse)

The Space Time Prism is a valuable Curio for team support in any run (also has the same effect in Simulated Universe). Upon entering battle, it increases all allies’ Eidolon Resonance level by 1, giving a boost to their abilities.

This temporary edge can make rotations feel smoother, especially for characters who rely on their Level 1 or more Eidolon Resonance to shine in Honkai Star Rail like Tribbie and Ruan Mei. Overall, the effect provides a subtle but reliable advantage in Conundrum stages, helping teams maintain stronger performance as enemies scale in difficulty.

3) Illusory Automaton

Illusory Automaton 2-star curio (Image via HoYoverse)

Illusory Automaton is a powerful Curio that boosts survivability in Honkai Star Rail. At the start of each character’s turn, it restores 20% of their Max HP, helping teams sustain through higher Conundrum stages. This healing effect allows players to maintain momentum, safely execute skill rotations, and recover from risky situations like a Negative curio effect or Enemies dealing consistent damage, making it especially valuable for fragile or high-damage characters.

4) The Parchment That Always Eats

The Parchment That Always Eats (Image via HoYoverse)

The Parchment That Always Eats lives up to its name in Honkai Star Rail, but in a different way than expected (same effect in Simulated Universe). Upon entering battle, it deals damage equal to 30% of each enemy’s Max HP, providing an immediate offensive advantage. The opening strike often softens up even tankier foes, making follow-up attacks more effective. This effect is especially useful in Conundrum floors, weakening the enemies right from the start and maintaining the momentum throughout challenging encounters.

5) Vile Mechanical Satellite

Vile Mechanical Satellite (Image via HoYoverse)

Vile Mechanical Satellite is a versatile Curio that shines in Store Domains, cutting shop prices by 30%. That discount lets you pick up extra Blessings or Curios you might’ve skipped before, stretching your resources. This small perk quickly snowballs, since saving Cosmic Fragments often means more tools to push through later fights. By easing progression while giving an early bump in battle strength, it ends up being handy on almost any run.

6) Laurel Crown of Planar Shifts

(Image via HoYoverse)

The Laurel Crown of Planar Shifts curio can be a clutch pick for high level or more unpredictable runs. If your team is defeated in battle outside a final domain, the exploration isn’t ended; instead, the battle counts as a victory, and all characters recover HP up to their Max HP. This effect can trigger once per run, giving players a safety net to experiment with strategies or recover from mistakes. Its true value shines in longer or more punishing runs where a single defeat could otherwise end progress.

7) Obliteration Wick Trimmer

Obliteration Wick Trimmer 3-star curio (Image via HoYoverse)

Obliteration Wick Trimmer boosts both offense and survivability in Honkai Star Rail. It has a different effect across each Simulated Universe mode, like Gold and Gears.

When a battle starts, allies receive a 5% damage boost for each breakable object destroyed, and their Max HP rises by 8% for every treasure chest opened. This makes it particularly effective in later floors, rewarding exploration and interaction with the environment while gradually strengthening the team for tougher Conundrum encounters.

Curios in Honkai Star Rail’s Divergent Universe Protean Hero can make or break any run. As Conundrum levels scale, these Curios not only add convenience but also maximize chances of clearing content. Choosing the right ones ensures steady progress, no matter how unpredictable the mode becomes.

