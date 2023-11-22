Honkai Star Rail: All Pathfinder and Chess Ghost puzzle solutions

Honkai Star Rail 1.5, also called The Crepuscule Zone, has introduced a ton of new content and gameplay tweaks. Fyxestroll Garden, the latest addition to the Xianzhou Luofu, is the biggest feature of the update. Like the other areas in the title, this mysterious location has a large number of chests, some of which are hidden behind puzzles.

During the Trailblaze continuance mission and in the Fyxestroll Garden, you will encounter a new set of puzzles called the Pathfinder. This article provides you with the solutions for these new brainteasers.

List of all Pathfinder and Chess Ghost puzzle solutions in Honkai Star Rail

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 event, A Foxian Tale of the Haunted, and the Trailblaze Continuance quest are quite lengthy. To solve the Heliobi dilemma, your character will work alongside playable units, including Guinaifen, Sushang, and the newly released 5-star Abundance option Huohuo.

You will encounter a possessed Fu Xuan during one of these missions, and she will test your wit with brand-new Pathfinder riddles. Although solving them is required to advance the quest, you will not receive any rewards.

Solutions for Fu Xuan's puzzles in order

The possessed Fu Xuan will challenge you three times (Image via HoYoverse)

Pathfinder Puzzle 1

Right, Up, Left, Up

Pathfinder Puzzle 2

Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Pathfinder puzzle 3

Up, Right, Up, Left, Up

Solutions for Chess Ghost puzzles

Location of the Chess Ghost (Image via HoYoverse)

After a particular quest, you will be able to find the Chess Ghost in the central courtyard of the Fyexstroll Garden in Honkai Star Rail. The Chess Ghost will challenge you to solve a set of puzzles, and you can do them a total of nine times. You will get one chest each time. After every third win, you will get a bountiful treasure chest.

Here are all the solutions for the Chess Ghost puzzles:

Chess Ghost Puzzle 1

Up, Left, Up

Chess Ghost Puzzle 2

Up, Left, Up, Right, Up

Chess Ghost Puzzle 3

Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up

Chess Ghost Puzzle 4

Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Chess Ghost Puzzle 5

Up, Right, Left, Up

Chess Ghost Puzzle 6

Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Up

Chess Ghost Puzzle 7

Up, Down, Right, Left, Up

Chess Ghost Puzzle 8

Right, Left, Up, Left, Right, Up

Chess Ghost Puzzle 9

Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up

For more related Honkai Star Rail guides and news, you can check out the game's section on Sportskeeda.