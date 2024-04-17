Honkai Star Rail Aventurine teams guide: Best comps and characters to pair with

Having the best Aventurine team in Honkai Star Rail will allow you to effectively survive and clear the hardest challenges in the game. Although Aventurine can fit in most squad compositions because of his role as a sustainer and support, there are a few characters who would make better team members for him than others.

This article suggests a few units who are great to pair with Aventurine. It also offers a few team recommendations.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

The best premium Aventurine teams in Honkai Star Rail

Best premium teammates for Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you ascend Aventurine in Honkai Star Rail and have him decently geared, he can work well in any team composition. His skills supply the entire squad with shields that can stack, making him a better version of Gepard. His ultimate also deals a devastating blow to a single enemy, and team members gain increased CRIT DMG against that particular foe.

The best Aventurine team in Honkai Star Rail can run an infinite shield, as his traces also allow him to apply shields on the team when he launches a Follow-Up attack. Here are a few premium team ideas for him that you can run:

Dr. Ratio, Aventurine, Topaz, Ruan Mei

Acheron, Silver Wolf, Pela, Aventurine

Black Swan, Guinaifen, Kafka, Aventurine

Himeko, Topaz, Aventurine, Ruan Mei

Dr. Ratio, Sparkle, Aventurine, Tingyun/ Ruan Mei.

Dr. Ratio, Aventurine, Yukong, Welt

You can effectively use most of the roster to create an Aventurine team, but it is better to not pair him with certain characters like Jingliu or Blade. Running him with Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae might also present a problem unless you have Sparkle to generate Skill Points for your team.

The best F2P (free-to-play) Aventurine teams in Honkai Star Rail

Best f2p teammates for Aventurine (Image via HoYoverse)

Aventurine is also a great unit if you are a free-to-play player and do not have a good healer like Huohuo or Luocha in Honkai Star Rail. While Lynx and Gallagher are great Abundance units, they lack powerful restoration abilities compared to the 5-star characters in the healer role.

If you are an F2P player who pulled the blonde gambler and want to find a team effective for him, here are our suggestions:

Dr. Ratio, Aventurine, Tingyun/ Asta/ Yukong, Pela

Dan Heng, Aventurine, Tingyun/ Asta/ Yukong, Pela

Serval, Aventurine, Tingyun/ Asta/ Yukong, Pela

Do keep in mind that you won't be able to claim Dr. Ratio for free from the mail after Honkai Star Rail version 2.1 ends.

