Honkai Star Rail Boothill banner countdown and release date

As the first phase of Honkai Star Rail version 2.2 nears its end, the second phase will commence immediately. The latter will bring in Boothill's limited-time banner along with some new, exciting events. Unlike the launch of the first phase, the second phase starts at different times for each major region; hence, players may wonder when the banners will become available for them.

With that being said, this article discusses Boothill’s banner in Honkai Star Rail and includes a countdown for those who want to know when it will be released in their region.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

When will the Boothill banner be released in Honkai Star Rail?

Boothill's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Boothill’s limited-time banner is set to commence on May 29, 2024. He is a Path of The Hunt character wielding the Physical element. In his banner, some featured 4-star units will accompany him. These are:

Pela (4-star, Ice, Path of Nihility)

(4-star, Ice, Path of Nihility) Luka (4-star, Physical, Path of Nihility)

(4-star, Physical, Path of Nihility) Hook (4-star, Fire, Path of Destruction)

The banners will be available until the day before the upcoming version 2.3 launches. Judging by the usual six-week patch cycle, version 2.3 is expected to be released on June 28, 2024.

Honkai Star Rail 2.2 Boothill banner countdown for every region

Since the second phase usually rolls out at dissimilar times in every region, keeping track of the release time can be difficult. That said, a countdown timer has been added for every region in the section below:

America

Europe

Asia

Honkai Star Rail Boothill Light Cone banner and 4-star Lightcones

Boothill’s limited-time Light Cone banner will be released alongside his character warp banner. Players will be able to obtain his signature Light Cone, Sailing Towards A Second Life, by rolling in the banner. Once again, three 4-star Light Cones will be featured and have their drop rate boosted during the entirety of the banner's availability. The 4-stars are as follows:

Geniuses’ Repose (Can be equipped on Path of Erudition characters)

(Can be equipped on Path of Erudition characters) A Secret Vow (Can be equipped on Path of Destruction characters)

(Can be equipped on Path of Destruction characters) Landau’s Choice (Can be equipped on Path of Preservation characters)

Boothill’s signature Light Cone, Sailing Towards A Second Life, boosts the wearer’s Break Effect while ignoring the opponents’ DEF when the user deals damage to them.

