Honkai Star Rail Colorful Mayhem event guide

Colorful Mayhem is a new co-op event in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, which is basically a compilation of two separate minigames that have already been added to the game in the past. Participating in this event rewards players with Stellar Jades, Remembrance Trace materials, Traveler's Guides, Refined Aether, and Credits. Do note that this is a limited-time event, meaning that it will be available to play only till the end of the ongoing version.
This article provides a guide on how to play the Colorful Mayhem co-op event in Honkai Star Rail.
Guide on playing the Colorful Mayhem event in Honkai Star Rail
As mentioned, the Colorful Mayhem event consists of two separate minigames, which are the following:
- Double Seals
- Best of the Flock
The Double Seals minigame is similar to the Seal Slammers event challenge stages, with just a few tweaks and new gameplay mechanics added in. Similarly, Best of the Flock has the same rules and objectives as that of the Origami Bird Clash event.
Colorful Mayhem event gameplay
1) Double Seals
Double Seals is a multiplayer game wherein you will compete against another player to knock out as many of the opponent's baby seals as fast as you can. A total of six baby seals can be deployed, and they will have to be divided equally into 'Combat' and 'Assist' roles. Baby seals who are assigned to Combat can enter the arena to fight against the opponent, while baby seals having the Assist role can only provide support from the sidelines.
The following are some of the best teams that you can use to participate in Double Seals:
- Dark Seal, Spiky Seal, Mega Seal (Combat) + Bubbles, Angel Seal, Rubber Seal (Assist)
- Red Hot Seal, Mega Seal, Boom-Boom Seal (Combat) + Ghost Seal, Bubbles, Common Gray Seal (Assist)
- Spiky Seal, Mega Seal, Red Hot Seal (Combat) + Angel Seal, Ghost Seal, Common Gray Seal (Assist)
2) Best of the Flock
In the Best of the Flock minigame, a total of 30 players will participate in each challenge, with each player needing to match and clear as many fruits on the board as possible (within a certain amount of time). The more fruits you match, the higher your overall ranking will be. Once players reach a certain low rank threshold, they will be eliminated from the pool, and will not be able to continue playing further.
To play the matches, you will need to select an Origami Bird from amongst the ones provided to you. The Origami Bird you pick can make or break a match, as each bird comes with its own special traits and abilities.
Some of the best Origami Birds to pick for Best of the Flock are:
- Silbird Wolf
- Jadebird
- Birefly
- Trailbirder
Also read: Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Anomaly Arbitration
