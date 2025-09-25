All Honkai Star Rail 3.6 achievements

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 25, 2025 11:56 GMT
Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 achievement (Image via HoYoverse)
Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 achievement (Image via HoYoverse)

With Honkai Star Rail 3.6’s release, players have already started to obtain the new achievements. Although some are very easy to complete and can be viewed in the achievements tab, others stay hidden until players meet the requirements. Since HoYoverse added a decent number of them in version 3.6, gamers might wonder how they can complete every single one.

Ad

This article lists every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 achievement and the rewards players can get upon completing them.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 achievements, explored

The following section lists all Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 achievements and their rewards:

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Rail Unto the Stars

Achievement nameDescriptionReward
Hearken, Sweet Ebon NightThat's why I need to go through... Amphoreus or not (Witness Evernight take the stage)10 Stellar Jade
And Forth Flowed the Golden BloodSome "memories" must be set on fire as the sacrifice (Defeat the ichor memosprite and talk to Evernight directly)10 Stellar Jade
You'll Never Walk AloneWe'll explore, understand, establish, and connect. After that, we'll find our way home together! (Meet up with March 7th)10 Stellar Jade
Before Destiny Gave Its First CryListen: Remember these words... Then forget them. (Reawaken a "nonexistent memory" once again)10 Stellar Jade
Here I Stand, Shouldering All LivesDeclare to the "Earth" the name of the new god (Dan Heng obtains the Coreflame of "Earth")10 Stellar Jade
Souls Recognize Each Other Through RecollectionsWith space as my map and time as my compass, I'll lead you home (Dan Heng finds you in the memoria tide)10 Stellar Jade
MementoThe culprit behind the maxed-out camera memory... (Cyrene finds the real March 7th)10 Stellar Jade
Amphoreus' Saga of HeroesStand with me, and become heroes! (Complete the final "Era Nova")10 Stellar Jade
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Eager for Battle

Achievement nameDescriptionReward
Dream Across Time, Float Through LifeUse "Dream, Dissolving, as Dew" 10 times in total using ally character Evernight's Evey5 Stellar Jade
A Special BlessingUse March 7th: Preservation's "The Power of Cuteness" on Evernight5 Stellar Jade
You Can Always Trust Dan HengProvide a total of 100000 Shield value with ally character Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae in a single battle5 Stellar Jade
With Dragons Come SolutionsHave "Souldragon" attach to a character with summons and take 5 actions5 Stellar Jade
The Ascension of the Shield PowerhouseAll of "Ichor Memosprite: Judge of Oblivion's" 3 Single Target attack(s) to the locked-on target hit a Shield5 Stellar Jade
Vindicated by FaithThe ally character targeted by "Name the Culprit" has their HP equal to their Max HP after being hit by "Hemotort Decapitation" from "Ichor Memosprite: Judge of Oblivion"5 Stellar Jade
Conservation of Angular MomentumAfter "Ichor Memosprite: Winged Serpent" enters the Charging state, trigger multiple "Torque Counter" until its Charging state is dispelled5 Stellar Jade
Ad

The Memories We Share

Achievement nameDescriptionReward
Then a Sapling, Now a Giant ShadeO old and new god of Earth, do you still long for your companions of days past? (Glimpse all Fragments of Recollection in "Radiant Scarwood" Grove of Epiphany)5 Stellar Jade
The Remembrance of NoneComplete the final conversation with the mysterious girl... but is it really the final time?5 Stellar Jade
Silence! The Beating of My Heart!Grieve for a burned heart in "Radiant Scarwood" Grove of Epiphany5 Stellar Jade
Beyond Good and EvilStare long and hard into the wordless void in "Radiant Scarwood" Grove of Epiphany5 Stellar Jade
Human, All Too HumanDecide with your companions to set forth again in the depths of "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan5 Stellar Jade
The Immense, The Minuscule, and Human AwarenessVenture further into the Sealed Chamber in "Radiant Scarwood" Grove of Epiphany to observe the shifting matrix lights5 Stellar Jade
The Super Dimension DromasUncover the special traits of this baby dromas in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event5 Stellar Jade
The DromasonsRaise your baby dromas to maturity in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event10 Stellar Jade
Off the Charts!Develop all three stats of your baby dromas to their highest level in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event5 Stellar Jade
A Budding PersonalityLittle dromas gained a total of 25 unique traits in "Nice Weather for Dromases"5 Stellar Jade
All By Myself!Have your baby dromas finish an exercise session all by itself in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event5 Stellar Jade
"Fetch," Not "Catch!"Accidentally bonk your baby dromas with the ball during playtime in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event5 Stellar Jade
More For Me Then!Hear your baby dromas grumble about how the food tastes in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event5 Stellar Jade
Master Chef of RedsoilEnsure your baby dromas never grumbles about food flavor in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event5 Stellar Jade
Once a Parent...Get 9 thank-you notes from your baby dromas in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event5 Stellar Jade
Ad

Also read: Best Evernight build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Fathom the Unfathomable

Achievement nameDescriptionReward
City of EmberStrip away the mythical aura of Scepter δ-me13 and venture into the Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan for the first time5 Stellar Jade
Venture to the DeepBoard the Central Access Platform of the Great Tomb and venture to the world's deepest point5 Stellar Jade
Eureka!Complete the ultimate puzzle of "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan5 Stellar Jade
Inefficient Heat DispersionUse "time-stop" abilities to pause all ventilation fans in the room5 Stellar Jade
You Didn't See That ComingMake it through the ventilation fan without using "time-stop" abilities5 Stellar Jade
Not Your Average Revolving DoorAttempt to pass through the ventilation fan without "time-stop" abilities and fail5 Stellar Jade
Food Bubbles and Digestive EnzymesSwallow a Chest in Bartholos's POV5 Stellar Jade
Zagreus' Divine PowerDefeat a monster by attacking in Bartholos's POV5 Stellar Jade
Fluid Dynamics MissingSwim for 5 seconds or longer in Bartholos's POV5 Stellar Jade
A Piggy Bank SavesComplete the secret final challenge in Bartholos's POV5 Stellar Jade
Masters in The GroveRestore the shattered statuette using Oronyx's Prayer5 Stellar Jade
UppercutHiding in the outer sectors won't save you... (Defeat the enemy lurking in the corner of "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan using the Punch Action of the Hand of Zagreus)5 Stellar Jade
Memory Sorting & ReprocessingDiscover a strangely familiar barrel in "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan5 Stellar Jade
Buta! Buta! Buta!Discover a strangely familiar picture frame in "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan5 Stellar Jade
Chirping Secret: The System of FourWhich are the correct four? (Solve the prophecy puzzle of "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan)5 Stellar Jade
Chirping Secret: Wisdom in ConfinementHow to offer Infinity? (Solve the prophecy puzzle in "Radiant Scarwood" Grove of Epiphany)5 Stellar Jade
Ad

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications