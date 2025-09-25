All Honkai Star Rail 3.6 achievements

With Honkai Star Rail 3.6’s release, players have already started to obtain the new achievements. Although some are very easy to complete and can be viewed in the achievements tab, others stay hidden until players meet the requirements. Since HoYoverse added a decent number of them in version 3.6, gamers might wonder how they can complete every single one.

This article lists every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 achievement and the rewards players can get upon completing them.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 achievements, explored

The following section lists all Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 achievements and their rewards:

The Rail Unto the Stars

Achievement name Description Reward Hearken, Sweet Ebon Night That's why I need to go through... Amphoreus or not (Witness Evernight take the stage) 10 Stellar Jade And Forth Flowed the Golden Blood Some "memories" must be set on fire as the sacrifice (Defeat the ichor memosprite and talk to Evernight directly) 10 Stellar Jade You'll Never Walk Alone We'll explore, understand, establish, and connect. After that, we'll find our way home together! (Meet up with March 7th) 10 Stellar Jade Before Destiny Gave Its First Cry Listen: Remember these words... Then forget them. (Reawaken a "nonexistent memory" once again) 10 Stellar Jade Here I Stand, Shouldering All Lives Declare to the "Earth" the name of the new god (Dan Heng obtains the Coreflame of "Earth") 10 Stellar Jade Souls Recognize Each Other Through Recollections With space as my map and time as my compass, I'll lead you home (Dan Heng finds you in the memoria tide) 10 Stellar Jade Memento The culprit behind the maxed-out camera memory... (Cyrene finds the real March 7th) 10 Stellar Jade Amphoreus' Saga of Heroes Stand with me, and become heroes! (Complete the final "Era Nova") 10 Stellar Jade

Eager for Battle

Achievement name Description Reward Dream Across Time, Float Through Life Use "Dream, Dissolving, as Dew" 10 times in total using ally character Evernight's Evey 5 Stellar Jade A Special Blessing Use March 7th: Preservation's "The Power of Cuteness" on Evernight 5 Stellar Jade You Can Always Trust Dan Heng Provide a total of 100000 Shield value with ally character Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae in a single battle 5 Stellar Jade With Dragons Come Solutions Have "Souldragon" attach to a character with summons and take 5 actions 5 Stellar Jade The Ascension of the Shield Powerhouse All of "Ichor Memosprite: Judge of Oblivion's" 3 Single Target attack(s) to the locked-on target hit a Shield 5 Stellar Jade Vindicated by Faith The ally character targeted by "Name the Culprit" has their HP equal to their Max HP after being hit by "Hemotort Decapitation" from "Ichor Memosprite: Judge of Oblivion" 5 Stellar Jade Conservation of Angular Momentum After "Ichor Memosprite: Winged Serpent" enters the Charging state, trigger multiple "Torque Counter" until its Charging state is dispelled 5 Stellar Jade

The Memories We Share

Achievement name Description Reward Then a Sapling, Now a Giant Shade O old and new god of Earth, do you still long for your companions of days past? (Glimpse all Fragments of Recollection in "Radiant Scarwood" Grove of Epiphany) 5 Stellar Jade The Remembrance of None Complete the final conversation with the mysterious girl... but is it really the final time? 5 Stellar Jade Silence! The Beating of My Heart! Grieve for a burned heart in "Radiant Scarwood" Grove of Epiphany 5 Stellar Jade Beyond Good and Evil Stare long and hard into the wordless void in "Radiant Scarwood" Grove of Epiphany 5 Stellar Jade Human, All Too Human Decide with your companions to set forth again in the depths of "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan 5 Stellar Jade The Immense, The Minuscule, and Human Awareness Venture further into the Sealed Chamber in "Radiant Scarwood" Grove of Epiphany to observe the shifting matrix lights 5 Stellar Jade The Super Dimension Dromas Uncover the special traits of this baby dromas in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event 5 Stellar Jade The Dromasons Raise your baby dromas to maturity in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event 10 Stellar Jade Off the Charts! Develop all three stats of your baby dromas to their highest level in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event 5 Stellar Jade A Budding Personality Little dromas gained a total of 25 unique traits in "Nice Weather for Dromases" 5 Stellar Jade All By Myself! Have your baby dromas finish an exercise session all by itself in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event 5 Stellar Jade "Fetch," Not "Catch!" Accidentally bonk your baby dromas with the ball during playtime in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event 5 Stellar Jade More For Me Then! Hear your baby dromas grumble about how the food tastes in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event 5 Stellar Jade Master Chef of Redsoil Ensure your baby dromas never grumbles about food flavor in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event 5 Stellar Jade Once a Parent... Get 9 thank-you notes from your baby dromas in the "Nice Weather for Dromases" event 5 Stellar Jade

Fathom the Unfathomable

Achievement name Description Reward City of Ember Strip away the mythical aura of Scepter δ-me13 and venture into the Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan for the first time 5 Stellar Jade Venture to the Deep Board the Central Access Platform of the Great Tomb and venture to the world's deepest point 5 Stellar Jade Eureka! Complete the ultimate puzzle of "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan 5 Stellar Jade Inefficient Heat Dispersion Use "time-stop" abilities to pause all ventilation fans in the room 5 Stellar Jade You Didn't See That Coming Make it through the ventilation fan without using "time-stop" abilities 5 Stellar Jade Not Your Average Revolving Door Attempt to pass through the ventilation fan without "time-stop" abilities and fail 5 Stellar Jade Food Bubbles and Digestive Enzymes Swallow a Chest in Bartholos's POV 5 Stellar Jade Zagreus' Divine Power Defeat a monster by attacking in Bartholos's POV 5 Stellar Jade Fluid Dynamics Missing Swim for 5 seconds or longer in Bartholos's POV 5 Stellar Jade A Piggy Bank Saves Complete the secret final challenge in Bartholos's POV 5 Stellar Jade Masters in The Grove Restore the shattered statuette using Oronyx's Prayer 5 Stellar Jade Uppercut Hiding in the outer sectors won't save you... (Defeat the enemy lurking in the corner of "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan using the Punch Action of the Hand of Zagreus) 5 Stellar Jade Memory Sorting & Reprocessing Discover a strangely familiar barrel in "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan 5 Stellar Jade Buta! Buta! Buta! Discover a strangely familiar picture frame in "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan 5 Stellar Jade Chirping Secret: The System of Four Which are the correct four? (Solve the prophecy puzzle of "Universal Matrix" Great Tomb of the Nameless Titan) 5 Stellar Jade Chirping Secret: Wisdom in Confinement How to offer Infinity? (Solve the prophecy puzzle in "Radiant Scarwood" Grove of Epiphany) 5 Stellar Jade

