Best Evernight build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Evernight is finally available in Honkai Star Rail with the launch of version 3.6. Players can obtain the character during the first phase of the update. Once acquired, many may want to know which gear to farm in order to unleash the unit's full potential.

This article covers the Relic sets, Light Cones, and other items you should use to get the best Evernight build in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Best Evernight build in Honkai Star Rail

Best Evernight Build Guide Best Light Cones - To Evernight’s Stars

- Make Farewells More Beautiful

- Sweat Now, Cry Less

Best Relic sets - World-Remaking Deliverer- Longevous Disciple + Scholar Lost in Eruditioncombo Best Planar Ornament sets - Arcadia of Woven Dreams

- Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne

Main stats - Body: CRIT DMG- Boots: HP%- Planar Orb: DMG%/HP% (Depending on what type of build and Relic set you’ll use)- Link Rope: HP% Sub-stats - HP%

- CRIT Rate

- CRIT DMG Best team compositions - Castorice, Evernight, Tribbie, and Hyacine- Evernight, Remembrance Trailblazer, Cipher, and Hyacine- Evernight, Ruan Mei, Remembrance MC, and Luocha Ascension and Trace materials - Sea Siren’s Torn Fin 65x

- Ethereal Omen 56x

- Echoing Wail 71x

- Eternal Lament 73x

- Bija of Consciousness 18x

- Seedling of Manas 69x

- Flower of Alaya 139x

- Daythunder Anamnesis 12x

- Tracks of Destiny 8x

- 3.3 million Credit



Best Relics for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail

Relics

Scholar Lost in Erudition Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

World-Remaking Deliverer

Longevous Disciple + Scholar Lost in Erudition

World-Remaking Deliverer is one of the new Relic sets in HSR. While it’s somewhat niche, there are no strong 4-piece alternatives currently available in the game.

World-Remaking Deliverer grants Evernight and her memosprite, Evey, extra HP whenever she uses her Basic ATK or Skill. Additionally, all allies receive a 15% damage boost until Evernight uses her Basic ATK or Skill again.

Among the 2-piece set combos you can use on Evernight, Longevous Disciple and Scholar Lost in Erudition stand out. The former boosts Evernight’s HP, while the latter grants her extra CRIT Rate.

Planar Ornaments

Arcadia of Woven Dreams Planar Ornament set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Arcadia of Woven Dreams

Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne

Currently, Arcadia of Woven Dreams is one of the best Planar Ornaments for Evernight. If you plan to use the Remembrance character in Hypercarry compositions, this pick is ideal, as it boosts the damage output of both Evernight and her memosprite.

For those opting to use Evernight as a sub-DPS unit, Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne is the recommended choice. It grants her additional HP, which activates the second part of the set’s effect: boosting CRIT DMG for both Evernight and her memosprite.

Best Light Cones for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail

To Evernight's Stars (Image via HoYoverse)

To Evernight’s Stars

Make Farewells More Beautiful

Sweat Now, Cry Less

To Evernight’s Stars is the best Light Cone you can use on Evernight. As her signature weapon, it is specifically designed to complement her abilities. It grants extra HP and allows ally memosprites to ignore DEF. Additionally, it boosts damage for both Evernight and her memosprite while providing extra Energy whenever Evey leaves the battlefield.

Since there are very few free-to-play LC options for Evernight, you can use Castorice’s signature, Make Farewells More Beautiful, on her. It ranks just below To Evernight’s Stars as the best choice for a main DPS Evernight.

A viable 4-star option is Sweat Now, Cry Less, which passively boosts Evernight's CRIT Rate and offers additional bonuses, including damage buffs for herself and Evey. However, this LC is part of the Nameless Honor battlepass, making it inaccessible to free-to-play players.

Best stats for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail

Main stats

Body: CRIT DMG

Boots: HP%

Planar Orb: DMG%/HP% (Depending on what type of build and Relic set you’ll use)

Link Rope: HP%

Sub-stats

HP%

CRIT Rate

CRIT DMG

Here’s the order you should be leveling up Evernight’s Traces in HSR:

Ultimate>Skill>Evey Skill>Passive talent>Evey Talent>Basic ATK

Best teams for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best team compositions for Evernight:

Castorice, Evernight, Tribbie, and Hyacine

Evernight, Remembrance Trailblazer, Cipher, Hyacine

Evernight, Ruan Mei, Remembrance MC, and Luocha

Evernight’s ascension and trace materials

Evernight's character ascension material (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Here are Evernight’s ascension and Trace materials in HSR:

Sea Siren’s Torn Fin 65x

Ethereal Omen 56x

Echoing Wail 71x

Eternal Lament 73x

Bija of Consciousness 18x

Seedling of Manas 69x

Flower of Alaya 139x

Daythunder Anamnesis 12x

Tracks of Destiny 8x

3.3 million Credit

