Best Evernight build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

Evernight is finally available in Honkai Star Rail with the launch of version 3.6. Players can obtain the character during the first phase of the update. Once acquired, many may want to know which gear to farm in order to unleash the unit's full potential.
This article covers the Relic sets, Light Cones, and other items you should use to get the best Evernight build in Honkai Star Rail.
Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.
Best Evernight build in Honkai Star Rail
Best Relics for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail
Relics
- World-Remaking Deliverer
- Longevous Disciple + Scholar Lost in Erudition
World-Remaking Deliverer is one of the new Relic sets in HSR. While it’s somewhat niche, there are no strong 4-piece alternatives currently available in the game.
World-Remaking Deliverer grants Evernight and her memosprite, Evey, extra HP whenever she uses her Basic ATK or Skill. Additionally, all allies receive a 15% damage boost until Evernight uses her Basic ATK or Skill again.
Among the 2-piece set combos you can use on Evernight, Longevous Disciple and Scholar Lost in Erudition stand out. The former boosts Evernight’s HP, while the latter grants her extra CRIT Rate.
Planar Ornaments
- Arcadia of Woven Dreams
- Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne
Currently, Arcadia of Woven Dreams is one of the best Planar Ornaments for Evernight. If you plan to use the Remembrance character in Hypercarry compositions, this pick is ideal, as it boosts the damage output of both Evernight and her memosprite.
For those opting to use Evernight as a sub-DPS unit, Bone Collection’s Serene Demesne is the recommended choice. It grants her additional HP, which activates the second part of the set’s effect: boosting CRIT DMG for both Evernight and her memosprite.
Best Light Cones for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail
- To Evernight’s Stars
- Make Farewells More Beautiful
- Sweat Now, Cry Less
To Evernight’s Stars is the best Light Cone you can use on Evernight. As her signature weapon, it is specifically designed to complement her abilities. It grants extra HP and allows ally memosprites to ignore DEF. Additionally, it boosts damage for both Evernight and her memosprite while providing extra Energy whenever Evey leaves the battlefield.
Since there are very few free-to-play LC options for Evernight, you can use Castorice’s signature, Make Farewells More Beautiful, on her. It ranks just below To Evernight’s Stars as the best choice for a main DPS Evernight.
A viable 4-star option is Sweat Now, Cry Less, which passively boosts Evernight's CRIT Rate and offers additional bonuses, including damage buffs for herself and Evey. However, this LC is part of the Nameless Honor battlepass, making it inaccessible to free-to-play players.
Best stats for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail
Main stats
- Body: CRIT DMG
- Boots: HP%
- Planar Orb: DMG%/HP% (Depending on what type of build and Relic set you’ll use)
- Link Rope: HP%
Sub-stats
- HP%
- CRIT Rate
- CRIT DMG
Here’s the order you should be leveling up Evernight’s Traces in HSR:
- Ultimate>Skill>Evey Skill>Passive talent>Evey Talent>Basic ATK
Best teams for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail
Here are some of the best team compositions for Evernight:
- Castorice, Evernight, Tribbie, and Hyacine
- Evernight, Remembrance Trailblazer, Cipher, Hyacine
- Evernight, Ruan Mei, Remembrance MC, and Luocha
Evernight’s ascension and trace materials
Here are Evernight’s ascension and Trace materials in HSR:
- Sea Siren’s Torn Fin 65x
- Ethereal Omen 56x
- Echoing Wail 71x
- Eternal Lament 73x
- Bija of Consciousness 18x
- Seedling of Manas 69x
- Flower of Alaya 139x
- Daythunder Anamnesis 12x
- Tracks of Destiny 8x
- 3.3 million Credit
