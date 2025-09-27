Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Anomaly Arbitration

Anomaly Arbitration is a new endgame gameplay mode in Honkai Star Rail. Introduced in version 3.6, this gameplay mode requires players to clear four different battle stages in order to gain rewards such as Lone Stardust, Interference Key, and Self-Modeling Resin. Being an endgame mode, having teams that synergize well with each other (and against the bosses) is crucial to achieving a full clear of this mode.

This article provides a guide on the best teams that you can use for challenging Anomaly Arbitration in Honkai Star Rail 3.6.

Top team compositions that can be used in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Anomaly Arbitration 'Intellitron EndGame'

Knight 1

Knight 1 stage focuses on Break teams (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Enemies in the Knight 1 stage of Anomaly Arbitration have Imaginary and Fire weaknesses, so you can use the following teams to clear this stage:

1) Firefly, Fugue, Ruan Mei, Lingsha

Firefly, Fugue, Ruan Mei, Lingsha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The stage buffs for the Knight 1 challenge automatically make a Firefly Break team the best option for clearing this stage. Firefly's current best supports are Fugue and Lingsha, but they can be replaced by Harmony Trailblazer and Gallagher, if you don't have them.

2) Rappa, Fugue, Ruan Mei, Lingsha

Rappa, Fugue, Ruan Mei, Lingsha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Another break DPS who can be used in this stage of Anomaly Arbitration is Rappa, as her AoE attacks are perfect for quickly shredding the enemies' weaknesses. Similar to a Firefly team, Fugue and Lingsha can be replaced by Harmony Trailblazer and Gallagher, respectively.

3) Mydei, Sunday, Tribbie, Luocha

Mydei, Sunday, Tribbie, Luocha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A Mydei hypercarry team with Sunday and Tribbie as supports is also a good choice for clearing the Knight 1 stage. Mydei is a very fast unit who takes actions pretty quickly, and he can be further advanced by Sunday, while Tribbie helps increase Mydei's overall damage output with her multiple buffs.

Knight 2

Knight 2 stage can be cleared with DoT teams (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Since enemies in the Knight 2 stage of Anomaly Arbitration have Physical, Lightning, and Wind weaknesses, these teams can be used:

1) Kafka, Black Swan, Hysilens, Huohuo

Kafka, Black Swan, Hysilens, Huohuo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A triple DoT team with Hysilens, Kafka, and Black Swan is one of the best choices for clearing Knight 2 in Anomaly Arbitration. Since this stage has a debuff that decreases party members' CRIT DMG, a DoT team that doesn't rely on CRIT DMG to dish out damage to enemies is an ideal pick.

2) Castorice, Evernight, Tribbie, Hyacine

Castorice, Evernight, Tribbie, Hyacine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

While enemies in this stage of Anomaly Arbitration do not have any Quantum weaknesses, you can still brute force this battle with Castorice's premium team, provided they are all well-built. New 5-star unit Evernight is extremely useful for buffing Castorice's memosprite, and is a good replacement for Remembrance Trailblazer.

3) Phainon, Sunday, Robin, Cerydra

Phainon, Sunday, Robin, Cerydra (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Since some of the enemies in Knight 2 have Physical weaknesses, using a Phainon hypercarry team with Cerydra, Sunday, and Robin is a decent choice. Note that this is a Sustainless team, so make sure to try and advance Phainon as quickly as possible so he can keep using his Khaslana form.

Knight 3

Knight 3 can be cleared with a variety of teams (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Enemies in Knight 3 stage of Anomaly Arbitration have Quantum and Physical weaknesses, making the following teams perfect for use:

1) Castorice, Evernight, Tribbie, Hyacine

Castorice, Evernight, Tribbie, Hyacine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Castorice's premium team shines in this stage, as Castorice makes short work of the multiple enemy waves, thanks to Evernight and Tribbie's support. While Hyacine is the best Sustain for this team, she can be replaced by Luocha in case you don't have her.

2) Archer, Sparkle, Robin, Aventurine

Archer, Sparkle, Robin, Aventurine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Even though Archer is a single-target DPS, his frontloaded damage is good enough for him to be used as the main DPS in the Knight 3 stage. Sparkle and Robin are essential for providing him with increased Skill Points and constantly advancing him.

3) Phainon, Sunday, Robin, Cerydra

Phainon, Sunday, Robin, Cerydra (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A Phainon DPS team is also a good choice for this stage, as all the enemies have Physical weaknesses. Cerydra's presence is very helpful to Phainon, as she lets him use his meteor twice, thus obliterating enemy waves swiftly and efficiently.

King in Check

King in Check features boss Lygus (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Enemies in the first wave and the boss Lygus have Quantum and Physical weaknesses, so you can choose from between these two teams to challenge the final stage of Anomaly Arbitration:

1) Castorice, Evernight, Tribbie, Hyacine

Castorice, Evernight, Tribbie, Hyacine (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

A Castorice team supported by Evernight, Tribbie, and Hyacine is your best bet for achieving three stars in the King in Check battle. Since Lygus has over 40M HP, both Evernight and Tribbie's buffs are crucial for helping Castorice and her memosprite deal as much damage as they can.

The King in Check stage has a debuff which constantly drains party members' HP, which is why Hyacine is the best Sustain you can use for challenging this stage. You can switch to other alternatives such as Luocha and Gallagher if you don't have her, but do note that they might not be able to keep up with the HP drain combined with the enemies' heavy-hitting attacks.

2) Phainon, Sunday, Robin, Cerydra

Phainon, Sunday, Robin, Cerydra (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Phainon's current best team is also a good option for clearing the King in Check stage, owing to the enemies' Physical weaknesses. In case you don't own Cerydra, this battle might prove to be a little challenging, as her hyper-specific buffs for Phainon go a long way in whittling down Lygus' multiple HP bars. Sunday is mandatory for this team, as his action advance can help Phainon generate energy for his Ultimate faster. Robin can be replaced with either Bronya or Remembrance Trailblazer, in case you don't have her.

