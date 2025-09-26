5 mistakes to avoid while playing Evernight in Honkai Star Rail

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 26, 2025 09:30 GMT
We take a look at the mistakes to avoid while playing Evernight in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
We take a look at the mistakes to avoid while playing Evernight in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Many Trailblazers have already pulled for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail since she is finally playable. After pulling, players have to farm for her Relics, equip the best Light Cone, and more to ensure she performs well in combat. As several factors are involved while building and playing Evernight, players might end up making some mistakes.

This article lists five mistakes every player should avoid while playing Evernight in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Mistakes to avoid while playing Evernight in Honkai Star Rail, explored

1) Pairing Evernight with the wrong characters

Evernight can be paired with Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)
Evernight can be paired with Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the major mistakes some players usually end up making is pairing a certain character with ones with no synergy, and Evernight is no exception. While this Remembrance character can fit into various teams, it's still important that you team her up with units that can assist her while he fights. Otherwise, she won’t be able to unlock her kit's potential.

If you have most of the meta-defining characters, you can easily avoid this mistake since she can be paired with most of them, including Castorice, Tribbie, and Hyacine. However, units like Hysilens aren’t a good pair for Evernight in Honkai Star Rail.

2) Building Evernight with the wrong Relic and Planar Ornament sets

Best Relic set for Evernight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Best Relic set for Evernight (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Of all the mistakes players can possibly make, one should avoid farming and building the wrong Relic and Planar Ornament sets at all costs. Since getting the perfect gear sets for a certain character takes a lot of time, and most importantly, Trailblaze Power.

So, it's best to take a look at the sets that suit Evernight the best and then start farming them. If you aren't certain about what gear set to aim for, you can use the character build target feature, as it will show you the best Relic and Planar Ornament set for the selected character.

3) Prioritizing CRIT stats over HP

Since Evernight in Honkai Star Rail requires a substantial amount of HP to function properly, as well as a good balance of CRIT stats, some players might end up building her like a normal CRIT-scaling DPS unit. When that happens, she won’t be able to utilize her abilities well, including her memosprite, Evey.

Moreover, Evey's HP scales with Evernight's total health. So, focus on acquiring a good amount of HP first and then look for CRIT stats.

4) Not understanding how Evernight’s kit works

Since Evernight is a Remembrance character, she has access to her memosprite, Evey. Which means the latter also has several abilities players must get accustomed to. First off, Evernight can simultaneously deal damage and buff her allied memosprites. Then, she can buff herself and Evey whenever any of them lose HP.

Additionally, every time Evernight triggers her Skill or memosprite abilities, she gains Memoria changes, which can be stacked. When the charge reaches a certain number, Evey can consume them to launch an attack, dealing a substantial damage.

5) Not getting enough Memoria charges

Evernight's Skill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Evernight's Skill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To ensure Evey consumes the Memoria charges often when fighting, you must generate as many as you can in a few turns. While in combat, Evernight can easily gain significant Memoria charges if you know what to do. For starters, you can use this Remembrance unit’s Skill to start, then every time Evernight gets hit, she also gains some charges.

Lastly, when Evernight is in her Ultimate state, “Darkest Riddle” can boost Memoria generation from her Skill. This lets her accumulate several changes before everything is consumed by Evey.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check out the following section:

