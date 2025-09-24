Evernight E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 has finally debuted. Alongside the patch, Evernight, the newest Remembrance unit, became available to all players. After acquiring a copy of the character, Trailblazers can roll for more copies to boost her efficiency on the battlefield or get her Light Cone instead. Since most players don’t have a considerble surplus of Special Passes, they might wonder whether they should get her first Eidolon or LC.
If you plan on spending some extra Stellar Jade to enhance Evernight’s fighting prowess, you should roll for her Light Cone/S1 in Honkai Star Rail. Read on to learn more.
Disclaimer: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.
Trailblazers should pull for Evernight’s S1 in Honkai Star Rail
Before we discuss why you should pull Evernight’s S1 in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6, let’s take a look at its unique effect:
“Increases the wearer's Max HP by 30%. When the wearer's memosprite uses an ability, the wearer gains ‘Noctis.’ While the wearer has ‘Noctis,’ all allies' memosprites ignore 20% of the target's DEF when dealing DMG. Increases the DMG dealt by the wearer and their memosprite by 30%. When the wearer's memosprite disappears, the wearer recovers 8 Energy. Similar effects cannot stack.”
The primary reason to pull for To Evernight’s Stars in HSR is that there are no good free or cheap Light Cone options for this newly released Remembrance character. While there are some Light Cones you can use on Evernight, they are mostly other 5-star units’ signatures or locked behind a paywall.
Even if you get Evernight’s E1 in Honkai Star Rail, it won’t perform better when you just have her signature Light Cone equipped. Moreover, the Eidolon’s effects are situational and favor some activities more than others. Hence, if you are willing to spend extra Stellar Jade/Star Rail Special Passes, it's better to just roll for To Evernight’s Stars in HSR version 3.6.
Moreover, if you are willing to go all in, both E1 and S1 are solid upgrades and will majorly boost her and her allies’ damage output.
