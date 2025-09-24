Honkai Star Rail Evernight teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

Honkai Star Rail has numerous characters you can use to build an Evernight team. However, that solely depends on what units Trailblazers have added to their collection. While she is not like most Remembrance characters, Evernight can both deal damage and buff every allied memosprite's damage, giving her the option to be the main or sub-DPS of a composition.

This article goes over some of the best Evernight teams you can build in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Best Evernight teams in Honkai Star Rail, explored

Castorice + Evernight + Tribbie + Hyacine

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Because of how Evernight’s abilities work, she can be used as a sub-DPS unit/buffer in most Remembrance teams. Although Castorice usually gets featured in Hypercarry compositions, she can perform even better when accompanied by this newly debuted Remembrance unit. While the former deals damage, the latter helps her get Newbud charges faster. This allows Castorice to summon her memosprite more often.

That, paired with Tribbie’s buffs, especially the All-Type RES PEN, substantially boosts both Evernight and Netherwing’s damage. Since Castorice consumes her allies’ HP when using Skill, Hyacine can restore everyone’s health, and Ica can launch attacks dealing a decent amount of Wind damage.

Evernight + Cipher + Tribbie + Hyacine

Cipher (Image via HoYoverse)

If you are looking for a Hypercarry team for Evernight, you can build this composition in Honkai Star Rail. Evernight fills the primary DPS role in this team, while both Cipher and Tribbie help her deal more damage. The former will make enemies vulnerable and keep a tally of the damage received by the adversary with “Patron,” while the latter grants everyone damage buffs.

With the help of Evernight’s buffs, Hyacine can deal a bit more damage when Ica attacks the adversaries. As the former has an exceptional amount of HP pool, the Chrysos Heir’s memosprite can easily heal all health she loses when fighting.

Evernight + Pela + Ruan Mei/Remembrance Trailblazer + Gallagher

The Trailblazer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Not many Evernight teams comprise free-to-play characters who can be just as effective as some of the premium ones. However, this composition proves to be quite useful in most activities. Here, Pela is a good choice as she can easily reduce the DEF of all enemies present on the battlefield.

For buffers, Ruan Mei is the best option due to her access to All-Type RES PEN. If you didn't get Ruan Mei from the Stellar Convergence store, you can swap her out with Remembrance MC. The Trailblazer can buff Evernight, and the latter can buff the former.

Gallagher is quite useful in this composition since his Skill can restore a big chunk of the targeted ally’s HP. Additionally, his Ultimate can consistently heal all allies whenever they attack adversaries.

