Best characters to get from the Stellar Convergence store in Honkai Star Rail

Like Light Cones, the Stellar Convergence store in Honkai Star Rail features several characters that players can get. The shop boasts limited-time and standard units, which can be acquired anytime by spending one Golden Companion Spirit. Since players can choose from a couple of good characters, they might get confused when deciding which one to get.

This article lists five characters you should consider getting from the Stellar Convergence store in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

5 best Honkai Star Rail characters that players should get from the Stellar Convergence store

1) Luocha

Luocha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Luocha is one of the best 5-star characters you can get from the Stellar Convergence store in Honkai Star Rail. As he treads on the Abundance Path, he can replenish his allies’ HP. Besides that, Luocha can also remove a buff from the adversary with his Ultimate.

Recently, Luocha became quite popular among players due to most DPS units scaling with HP. As these units have a large HP pool and need to be healed quite often, we can see this character getting paired with various new damage deals like Castorice and Mydei. Besides that, the sheer amount of healing this 5-star can provide is noteworthy. If you don’t have a good healer or are looking for one, then Luocha is the character you should choose.

Also read: Best Castorice build in HSR: Light cones, relics, stats, teams, and more

2) Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Another 5-star you should consider getting from the Stellar Convergence store is Ruan Mei. After her release, players didn’t know her worth until the characters featuring the Break Effect playstyle were released. She is the perfect buffer for the unit specializing in the aforementioned playstyle.

If you already have Break Effect characters — Firefly or Rappa — added to your collection, you should get Ruan Mei. Moreover, if you pulled for Castorice in HSR version 3.2 and missed out on Tribbie, this Genius Society member can work as her replacement.

3) Bronya

Bronya (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

If you don’t have her already, you should get Bronya from the Stellar Convergence store in Honkai Star Rail. She is excellent when paired with a DPS unit that scales with CRIT stats, as her abilities allow her to boost a selected ally’s CRIT DMG.

Additionally, Bronya can use her Skill to allow one of her allies to act immediately with a significant damage boost. This allows Trailblazers to place her in most Hypercarry team compositions.

4) Himeko

Himeko (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

If you want a character to mostly farm various materials and some end-game activities like Pure Fiction, Himeko is the one you should get from the Stellar Convergence store. Although she is an Erudition unit, her primary source of damage is her follow-up attacks. In most Dual DPS teams that feature Himeko, she can trigger her FUAs consistently and clear waves of enemies.

In Pure Fiction, Himeko can gain charges for her passive Talent’s follow-up attack, as the activity features numerous enemies boasting rather small HP pools.

Also read: HSR 3.3 leaks Hyacine's ascension and Trace materials

5) Clara

Clara (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

If you are a fan of follow-up attacks or counterattacks in Honkai Star Rail, you should try getting Clara from the Stellar Convergence store. The character treads on the Destruction Path and can deal significant damage just by counterattacking.

Compared to other DPS units in this title, Clara’s kit is quite different. Her Ultimate taunts the enemies, making them hit her. When they attack this character, she launches her counterattacks, dealing a hefty chunk of Physical damage. Moreover, Clara is exceptionally strong against enemies with higher SPD.

