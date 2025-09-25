Honkai Star Rail Nice Weather for Dromases event guide

Nice Weather for Dromases is a new event in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, which requires players to manage and take care of a baby Dromas in Amphoreus. Ever since the introduction of Dromases to the game, players had been eagerly waiting for an opportunity to interact more with these adorable creatures, and the Nice Weather for Dromases event provides them with just that chance. Participating in this event will reward you with valuable items such as Stellar Jades, Trace materials, and a Dromas Avatar.
This article provides a guide on how to take part in and play the Nice Weather for Dromases event in Honkai Star Rail.
To play the Nice Weather for Dromases event, you will first need to begin "The Tiny Little Dromas" quest, which will introduce you to the event story. Once the quest is over, you can start taking care of the Baby Dromas, and raise it into a Super Dromas.
Nice Weather for Dromases event gameplay
Your main objective in this event is to meet the required objectives before the next Evaluation. For your first task, you will need to raise the Dromas' Charisplendor to Rank E. You can do this by adding specific training actions and tasks for the Baby Dromas to complete.
Remember to keep an eye on the Dromas' energy, as completing training tasks depletes its energy over time. Once its energy reaches zero, it will not be able to take part in training. You can replenish the Dromas' energy by adding appropriate tasks (such as the "Pet Dromas" task) to the week's training routine.
Once the current training period is over, your Dromas will need to take an Evaluation test, which it will need to pass. Depending on your Dromas' stats, you can either choose to let it take the test by itself, or help out yourself during the test. If your Dromas' stats meet the requirements, then you can safely let it take the Evaluation test on its own.
After each Evaluation, you will move on to the next stage of the Dromas' life. You will need to help the Baby Dromas grow through the following stages:
- Fledgling Stage
- Adolescent Stage
- Youth Stage
Once you pass the third Evaluation, you will be able to change the Dromas' appearance from the 'Grumph Closet', which you will find to the left of the screen. Not all items in the closet will be immediately available, so you will need to keep raising the Dromas in order to unlock all of them.
