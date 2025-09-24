Honkai Star Rail Anomaly Arbitration endgame mode guide

The fourth endgame mode, Anomaly Arbitration, has debuted alongside the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6. Unlike the other three, players must complete the prerequisite conditions to unlock it. However, it has similarities to the existing endgame activities, as Anomaly Arbitration features some rewards that Trailblazers can get by completing every stage.

Let's look at how to unlock the newly released endgame mode, Anomaly Arbitration, in Honkai Star Rail and its rewards.

How to unlock Anomaly Arbitration in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail New Challenging Game Mode Anomaly Arbitration Overview The new permanent challenging game mode Anomaly Arbitration will be added after the V3.6 update! Learn More: #HonkaiStarRail

As mentioned, you must complete certain conditions to unlock Anomaly Arbitration, the fourth endgame mode in Honkai Star Rail:

Complete Memory of Chaos Stage 12 with full/three stars

Complete Pure Fiction Stage 4 with full/three stars

Complete Apocalyptic Shadow Stage 4 with full/three stars

This means you must complete all three endgame activities in this gacha title to unlock and challenge Anomaly Arbitration. To achieve full stars in all of the aforementioned modes, you must have all the meta-defining characters in your collection, since the last stage of every mode is tough. Otherwise, you won’t be get three stars.

Anomaly Arbitration rewards in Honkai Star Rail

Lone Stardust (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Like the other three endgame modes, Anomaly Arbitration features some rewards that you can earn by completing each stage. However, these do not include Stellar Jade. Here are the items and consumables you can acquire from Anomaly Arbitration in HSR:

Limited-time avatar frames

Lone Stardust

Interference Key

Self-Modeling Resin

The limited-time avatar frames will be granted to players depending on their rating in the King in Check stage. Besides that, you can acquire the other rewards simply by completing each stage.

Additionally, use Lone Stardust to acquire various items from the new Gift of Stardust store, including a brand-new pet, Complainer. Here are all the items you can get from the store, along with their cost:

Complainer pet - x1600 Lone Stardust

Sweet Dreams! Pajamas Set Pom-Pon Outfit - x800 Lone Stardust

AwooAwoo avatar- x400 Lone Stardust

Fast & Furynuts avatar - x400 Lone Stardust

Skypillar phone wallpaper - x400 Lone Stardust

Tears of Dreams 10x set - x200 Lone Stardust

Also read: Best Evernight build in HSR: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

