Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Anomaly Arbitration endgame mode leaks: Unlocking, enemies, and rewards

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 16, 2025 09:21 GMT
We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Anomaly Arbitration leaks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Anomaly Arbitration leaks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Various Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leaks regarding the rumored endgame activity, Anomaly Arbitration, have surfaced online. These leaks come from reliable sources such as Shiroha Leaks and UncleGreekMilk. Thanks to them, Trailblazers can now learn how the activity will work and the rewards they can earn by completing it.

In this article, we will discuss how players can potentially unlock the rumored Honkai Star Rail 3.6 endgame activity, Anomaly Arbitration.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take the speculations with a grain of salt.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Anomaly Arbitration leak explored

According to leaker UncleGreekMilk, Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will be tied to the existing three endgame activities: Pure Fiction, Apocalyptic Shadow, and Memory of Chaos. To unlock the upcoming one, Trailblazers will likely have to complete them fully. Those who cannot finish an activity won’t be able to access it.

As for the enemies players must fight in Anomaly Arbitration, the activity is expected to feature several, including Something Unto Death, The Past, Present, and Eternal Show, Moonlit Pegasus, and First Genius, Entelechy, Zandar aka Lygus.

Variable Dice (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Variable Dice (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Additionally, the activity is expected to feature three stages. Upon finishing each stage, players can acquire its rewards, including a special currency that can be exchanged for various items such as a new pet, new material, avatar, phone wallpaper, and most importantly, a Pom-Pom skin.

The new material looks similar to Variable Dice, and when used, players can exclude a certain stat when rerolling a fully upgraded Relic/Planar Ornament piece.

