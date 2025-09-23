The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update redeem codes can be exchanged to obtain free rewards like Stellar Jades, Credit, and more. You can then use the resource to summon and build the new character from the patch, which released globally on September 24, 2025. Both Evernight and Permansor Terrae are excellent 5-star units to use in combat.
That said, this article lists all redeem codes active in HSR 3.6.
All active Honkai Star Rail 3.6 redeem codes
Here are all the active codes from the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update, along with their rewards:
- TB39Z7X49NZ7: Stellar Jade x50
- STARRAILGIFT: Stellar Jade x100, Traveler's Guide x4, Bottled Soda x5, 50,000 Credit
- FAREWELL: Stellar Jade x60 and Fuel x1
- IFYOUAREREADINGTHIS: Stellar Jade x60 and Fuel x1
- CREATIONNYMPH: Stellar Jade x60, Fuel x1, and Heroic Variable x1
- STARTTHEFEAST: Boneflute of Fish-Calling x2, Traveler's Guide x3
- LIFTTHEKING: Monarch's Maneuver x2, Traveler's Guide x3
We will add more codes to the section upon discovery. Also, bear in mind that some of them have a short expiration window. Hence, we advise you to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the free resources.
STARRAILGIFT is the oldest code on the list that has remained active throughout every update. However, you can activate it once per account.
How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail
HoYoverse lets you redeem any active HSR codes via the official webpage and the in-game feature. We have discussed the required steps for each of the methods below. Pick whichever is feasible:
How to redeem on the official webpage
- Use any browser to visit the official code redemption website.
- Log in to your account.
- Insert the active code in the dialogue box.
- Click Redeem to exchange the rewards.
- Follow the same steps for the remaining codes.
How to redeem in-game
- Boot up HSR on any device.
- Log in to your account.
- Wait for the character to appear on the screen and click on the Pause button to access the in-game menu.
- Find and click the button denoted with three dots next to the profile name.
- Choose Redemption Code from the drop-down box. Doing so will open a pop-up window on your screen.
- Enter the codes in the empty dialogue box.
- Click Confirm to exchange the rewards.
- Repeat the same steps for the other active codes.
