The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update is set to introduce a variety of quality-of-life (QoL) changes in the game. Since the 3.6 version of the title has not yet been released, players may be curious about the optimizations and tweaks that are on the way.

In this article, we take a look at the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 QoL optimizations and changes.

Exploring all Honkai Star Rail 3.6 QoL optimizations and changes

The major QoL optimizations and changes that players will see when Honkai Star Rail 3.6 goes live are:

New Story Recap function

New item: Interference Key

Character Guide

New Reward Guide feature

Starlit Homecoming optimization

While HoYoverse added the “Skip Dialogue” button a couple of patches ago, Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will get the new Story Recap feature. This addition will allow players to revisit past Trailblaze Mission dialogues and cutscenes. Additionally, there will be extra options to view certain illustrations, alternate storyline branches, summaries, and more.

The Interference Key will debut with the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update. When re-rolling a Relic or Planar Ornament piece, players can use this consumable to block a single sub-stat from being enhanced. This means you should use the item if you have HP as a subsidiary stat and don't want it to get enhanced.

When version 3.6 drops, the existing “Build Guide” will be renamed to “Character Guide.” This updated feature will now include recommended Light Cones and teammates for the selected character, in addition to the usual Relic and Planar Ornament suggestions. It will also showcase various team compositions that players can use after building a specific unit.

HoYoverse will also introduce the “Reward Guide” feature in version 3.6, which will be accessible via the Travel Log. This tool will allow Trailblazers to view key rewards available in the current game version, such as Stellar Jade, Star Rail Special Passes, and other event-based items.

As for the Starlit Homecoming feature optimization, HoYoverse has made several adjustments to better support returning players. Starlit Homecoming will now appear in the events tab. In addition to the standard double Calyx and Relic drops, players will earn extra Nameless Honor EXP whenever they complete a mission. Moreover, the time restriction on the “Fuel Voucher” will be removed.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.6: Events and banner schedule

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

