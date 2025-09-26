Honkai Star Rail 3.6 missions list

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 26, 2025 11:47 GMT
We take a look at every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 mission (Image via HoYoverse)
We take a look at every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 mission (Image via HoYoverse)

Several missions have made their way into this HoYoverse title with the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.6. While some of these quests can grant a generous amount of Stellar Jade to players, others only bestow in-game items such as Credits and more. However, sometimes many of these missions can also allow players to unlock various hidden achievements.

Ad

This article takes a look at the missions released alongside Honkai Star Rail 3.6 and explains how to start them.

Note: The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update has just debuted; hence, some missions might be missing from this list. Once information regarding them surfaces, this article will be updated accordingly.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 mission, explored

Story/Trailblaze Mission: Back to Earth in Evernight

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Honkai Star Rail 3.6’s Trailblaze Mission is named “Back to Earth in Evernight.” It is a continuation of the Amphoreus saga from version 3.5 and will grant you some Stellar Jade upon completion. The mission features nine sub-quests:

  • Night, Coming Before Dawn Breaks
  • Homecoming, Within Sight Yet Beyond Grasp
  • Traveler, Find Truth Beyond the Illusion
  • Memokeeper, Backtrack the Destiny’s Current
  • Blazing Sun, Illuminate the Path for the Lost
  • Earth, Bear the Suffering of All
  • Great Tomb, Hide the Secrets of Incarnations
  • Reunion, Promise of Tears and Smiles
  • Gods, Sound the Anthem of Creation
Ad

How to start: Go to the Vortex of Genesis in Outworld to continue the Trailblazing expedition.

Knot-Tier Saga

Knot-Tier Saga is a new adventure quest tied to the new endgame activity, Anomaly Arbitration. Hence, players can't start this quest unless they meet certain requirements. These requirements are identical to the ones needed to unlock the activity itself. They are:

  • Finish all three endgame activities, Pure Fiction, Memory of Chaos, and Apocalyptic Shadow, with the maximum amount of stars in historical records.
Ad

How to start: Once you meet the requirements, go to the Astral Express’s Parlor Car to start this mission.

Bartholos’s Troubles

Bartholos&rsquo;s Troubles mission location(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Bartholos’s Troubles mission location(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Bartholos’s Troubles is an Adventure mission that was released alongside Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Completing the quest will net you some Credit, which can be used to upgrade characters, Light Cones, Relics, and more.

Ad

How to start: Teleport to Teary Court Ruins in Radiant Scarwood Grove of Epiphany and walk near Bartholos to start this quest.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications