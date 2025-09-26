Honkai Star Rail 3.6 missions list

Several missions have made their way into this HoYoverse title with the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.6. While some of these quests can grant a generous amount of Stellar Jade to players, others only bestow in-game items such as Credits and more. However, sometimes many of these missions can also allow players to unlock various hidden achievements.

This article takes a look at the missions released alongside Honkai Star Rail 3.6 and explains how to start them.

Note: The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update has just debuted; hence, some missions might be missing from this list. Once information regarding them surfaces, this article will be updated accordingly.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 mission, explored

Story/Trailblaze Mission: Back to Earth in Evernight

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail "Back to Earth in Evernight" Mission Description As night wanes and dawn approaches, the outlanders march on without rest across the earth. They shall reunite at the edge of the world, where the morning star rises. ▌ Availability Permanently available after the Version 3.6

Honkai Star Rail 3.6’s Trailblaze Mission is named “Back to Earth in Evernight.” It is a continuation of the Amphoreus saga from version 3.5 and will grant you some Stellar Jade upon completion. The mission features nine sub-quests:

Night, Coming Before Dawn Breaks

Homecoming, Within Sight Yet Beyond Grasp

Traveler, Find Truth Beyond the Illusion

Memokeeper, Backtrack the Destiny’s Current

Blazing Sun, Illuminate the Path for the Lost

Earth, Bear the Suffering of All

Great Tomb, Hide the Secrets of Incarnations

Reunion, Promise of Tears and Smiles

Gods, Sound the Anthem of Creation

How to start: Go to the Vortex of Genesis in Outworld to continue the Trailblazing expedition.

Knot-Tier Saga

Knot-Tier Saga is a new adventure quest tied to the new endgame activity, Anomaly Arbitration. Hence, players can't start this quest unless they meet certain requirements. These requirements are identical to the ones needed to unlock the activity itself. They are:

Finish all three endgame activities, Pure Fiction, Memory of Chaos, and Apocalyptic Shadow, with the maximum amount of stars in historical records.

How to start: Once you meet the requirements, go to the Astral Express’s Parlor Car to start this mission.

Bartholos’s Troubles

Bartholos’s Troubles mission location(Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Bartholos’s Troubles is an Adventure mission that was released alongside Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Completing the quest will net you some Credit, which can be used to upgrade characters, Light Cones, Relics, and more.

How to start: Teleport to Teary Court Ruins in Radiant Scarwood Grove of Epiphany and walk near Bartholos to start this quest.

