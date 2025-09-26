Honkai Star Rail 3.6 missions list

Several missions have made their way into this HoYoverse title with the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.6. While some of these quests can grant a generous amount of Stellar Jade to players, others only bestow in-game items such as Credits and more. However, sometimes many of these missions can also allow players to unlock various hidden achievements.
This article takes a look at the missions released alongside Honkai Star Rail 3.6 and explains how to start them.
Note: The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update has just debuted; hence, some missions might be missing from this list. Once information regarding them surfaces, this article will be updated accordingly.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 mission, explored
Story/Trailblaze Mission: Back to Earth in Evernight
Honkai Star Rail 3.6’s Trailblaze Mission is named “Back to Earth in Evernight.” It is a continuation of the Amphoreus saga from version 3.5 and will grant you some Stellar Jade upon completion. The mission features nine sub-quests:
- Night, Coming Before Dawn Breaks
- Homecoming, Within Sight Yet Beyond Grasp
- Traveler, Find Truth Beyond the Illusion
- Memokeeper, Backtrack the Destiny’s Current
- Blazing Sun, Illuminate the Path for the Lost
- Earth, Bear the Suffering of All
- Great Tomb, Hide the Secrets of Incarnations
- Reunion, Promise of Tears and Smiles
- Gods, Sound the Anthem of Creation
How to start: Go to the Vortex of Genesis in Outworld to continue the Trailblazing expedition.
Knot-Tier Saga
Knot-Tier Saga is a new adventure quest tied to the new endgame activity, Anomaly Arbitration. Hence, players can't start this quest unless they meet certain requirements. These requirements are identical to the ones needed to unlock the activity itself. They are:
- Finish all three endgame activities, Pure Fiction, Memory of Chaos, and Apocalyptic Shadow, with the maximum amount of stars in historical records.
How to start: Once you meet the requirements, go to the Astral Express’s Parlor Car to start this mission.
Bartholos’s Troubles
Bartholos’s Troubles is an Adventure mission that was released alongside Honkai Star Rail 3.6. Completing the quest will net you some Credit, which can be used to upgrade characters, Light Cones, Relics, and more.
How to start: Teleport to Teary Court Ruins in Radiant Scarwood Grove of Epiphany and walk near Bartholos to start this quest.
For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check out the following section:
- Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Best Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more
- Honkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- Honkai Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps
- Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Light Cones: All signature LCs revealed
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.