Honkai Star Rail: Dream and the Art of Clock Maintenance mission location and guide

Like every other region in Honkai Star Rail, Penacony, the newest region of the title, houses several missions for the Trailblazers to finish and earn a few Stellar Jades as a reward. The Dream and the Art of Clock Maintenance mission is one of the many Adventure Missions that players can complete while exploring the aforementioned region.

The mission requires players to find several Eerie Building blocks scattered across Penacony, which they have to submit to the Dream Ticker Supervisor.

This article details the location where players can start the Dream and the Art of Clock Maintenance Adventure Mission, along with a guide to complete it.

Location and how to start the Dream and the Art of Clock Maintenance mission in Honkai Star Rail

The location of the Dream Ticker Supervisor (Image via HoYoverse)

You will obtain the Adventure Mission, Dream and the Art of Clock Maintenance via a message on your phone. To start the mission, you must interact with the Dream Ticker Supervisor in the Dreamscape version of The Reverie Hotel.

To get to the Dream Ticker Supervisor’s location:

Teleport to the Monitoring Room Space Anchor located in The Reverie (Dreamscape) Floor One.

From there, look left and walk through the corridor until you reach a big room split into two with a small wall with two doorways.

You will see the Dream Ticker Supervisor on the left side of the room in front of the orange couch.

How to complete the Dream and the Art of Clock Maintenance mission in Honkai Star Rail

The Dream Ticker Supervisor (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dream and the Art of Clock Maintenance is split into three parts that require players to collect all 15 Eerie Building Blocks in Honkai Star Rail scattered across various parts of Penacony. Each part requires Trailblazers to submit five Eerie Building Blocks to the Dream Ticker Supervisor. The building blocks can be found after completing some selected Dream Ticker Puzzles.

After collecting all 15 Eerie Building Blocks, follow the steps below to complete the Dream and the Art of Clock Maintenance Adventure Mission:

Interact with the Dream Ticker Supervisor in The Reverie (Dreamscape).

After scrolling through all the dialogues, select the “Leave it to me” option to help the Dream Ticker Supervisor.

Interact with the Dream Ticker Supervisor again and burn through the dialogues until you see the “Retrieve the Eerie Building Blocks” option pop up on the screen.

Click on it to submit five Eerie Building Blocks, which will give you 5,000 Credits as a reward for completing the first part of the mission.

Repeat the same process and submit the remaining 10 Eerie Building Blocks to complete the rest of the mission.

Completing the mission will award you with a Precious Treasure Chest containing 30 Stellar Jades and various in-game materials.

For more guides, updates, and news related to Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.