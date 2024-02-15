Honkai Star Rail Eerie Building Block locations, how to use, and rewards

With the release of Penacony in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, HoYoverse's roleplaying gacha game now has many quests and puzzles for you to complete. Among them are the Dream Ticker puzzles that are scattered across the Dreamscape in the region. After completing these puzzles, you will obtain a Mission Item called the Eerie Building Block.

Eerie Building Blocks are puzzle-building blocks that emit an ominous aura and are sealed inside a Dream Ticker. If you collect all Eerie Building Blocks, you will obtain various rewards and a few Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail.

This article discusses the locations of each Eerie Building Block, their rewards, and how to use them.

All 15 Eerie Building Blocks in Honkai Star Rail

The Drunken Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Drunken Dream Ticker: To locate the first Eerie Building Block in Honkai Star Rail, teleport to the Sweet Corner located in Golden Hour and walk towards the main road until you reach the Bubble Pinball Machine.

Interact with the machine on the right side to get to the Dream Ticker.

The Panicky Dream Ticker (Image via HoYoverse)

Panicky Dream Ticker: Teleport to the Sweet Corner Space Anchor and run towards the right side until you reach the Panicky Dream Ticker.

The Gloomy Dream Ticker (Image via HoYoverse)

Gloomy Dream Ticker: Walk straight from the last location until you reach the end of the road. You will see the third Dream Ticker containing the Eerie Building Block on the opposite side of the road.

The Fatigued Dream Ticker (Image via HoYoverse)

Fatigued Dream Ticker: From the last location, walk straight, cross the bridge, and head up to the first set of stairs. You will see the Fatigued Dream Ticker on the right side of the stairs.

The Jealous Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Jealous Dream Ticker: Teleport to Rooftop Garden in Dream’s Edge. Run towards the opposite direction after you teleport, head down the stairs, and look to the right side to find the Jealous Dream Ticker.

The Anxious Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Anxious Dream Ticker: Teleport to Dreamweaver Plaza and walk to the right side and down the stairs to find the Dream Ticker.

The Taciturn Dream Ticker (Image via HoYoverse)

Taciturn Dream Ticker: Teleport to the Golden Calyx and head straight until you reach the Dream’s Eye. Make your way to the right side by moving the platforms, and you will see the Dream Ticker surrounded by some Dreamjolt Troupes. Defeat them to access the Dream Ticker.

The Mad Dream Ticker can be found where the player's cursor is (Image via HoYoverse)

Mad Dream Ticker: Teleport to the Corridor of Memories and head to the room on the left side of the Space Anchor. Upon entering the room, you will see the Dream Ticker in front of some building blocks.

The Raving Dream Ticker can be found where the player cursor is (Image via HoYoverse)

Raving Dream Ticker: Teleport to the Eddying Dreamscape Space Anchor. Head into the corridor through the first door on the right side. Open the door at the end of the corridor and head into the room. You will see the Raving Dream Ticker.

The Hallucinating Dream Ticker (Image via HoYoverse)

Hallucinating Dream Ticker: Teleport back to the same waypoint and head in the opposite direction that you’re facing.

Upon entering the next room, make your way to the top-right side, where a small single door is located. Head through the door, and you’ll end up in a room full of books where the Dream Ticker is located.

The Insecure Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Insecure Dream Ticker: Teleport to the Platinum Guest Room Space Anchor. Head out of the room and run straight through the corridor until you reach the big room. Go down and then up the stairs across the room and look right to find the Dream Ticker.

The Delusional Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Delusional Dream Ticker: Teleport to the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Harmony and head straight. You will see the Dream Ticker at the end of the hallway.

The Forgetful Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Forgetful Dream Ticker: Teleport to the DreamJolt Hostelry and head left until you reach the stage. Look right to find the 13th Dream Ticker containing an Eerie Building Block.

The Irate Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Irate Dream Ticker: Teleport to the Dreamscape Lobby in The Reverie (Dreamscape). Head straight and turn left. You will see some burnt Dreamjolt Troupes. After going down the stairs, go right to find the Dream Ticker.

The Introverted Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Introverted Dream Ticker: Teleport to your room where the Dreampool is located. Head left and walk through the hallway till you get to the big room containing some Dreamjolt Troupes. Head to the door located at the left side of the room and go into the Arcane Artwork at the end of the hallway.

When you reach the Bubble Charge, go to the wall on your left when you first enter the room. There, you will see the last Dream Ticker containing an Eerie Building Block.

How to use the Eerie Building Blocks in Honkai Star Rail and rewards

The Dream Ticker Supervisor in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you collect five Eerie Building Blocks, you will receive a message from the Dream Ticker Supervisor. He will give you a quest that requires you to retrieve the rest of the Eerie Building Blocks.

After retrieving all 15 Eerie Building Blocks, the Dream Ticker Supervisor will reward you with a chest that contains the Watchmaker, the Master of Dream Machination relic piece, and 30 Stellar Jades.

Note that you will receive 20 Stellar Jades after completing each Dream Ticker Puzzle.

Check out our other articles related to the game:

Best teams in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 || What is the Entropy Loss Syndrome Firefly is suffering from || Best Black Swan teams for Memory of Chaos || 5 best Light Cones for Misha || Aventurine kit leaks