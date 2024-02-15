Honkai Star Rail 2.0 missions: Penacony quests list

A few new Penacony quests have been added with the latest update in Honkai Star Rail 2.0. Each of these quests is relatively straightforward, with only some requiring a bit of exploration and brainstorming to complete. A total of eight new missions have been added to the game in version 2.0 alongside the main Trailblaze story quest.

This article will list all the Penacony quests available in the Honkai Star Rail 2.0 patch.

All new Penacony quests in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

1) Trailblaze mission: The Sound and the Fury

The main Trailblaze mission (Image via HoYoverse)

The Sound and the Fury is the latest Trailblaze mission. You will travel to the enchanting world of Penacony and become involved in a sinister plot.

2) Adventure mission: Cosmic Star

Experience Lesley's story (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have finished the Trailblaze mission Whodunit, you will unlock this Penacony quest. Read the text from Lesley Dean Fans. Unite! to start the Cosmic Star mission in Honkai Star Rail.

3) Clockwork

You will find various NPCs in the Golden Hour and Dream's Edge map in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Clockwork will not typically appear on your quest log. During the main Trailblaze quest, Clockie will teach you to tune people's emotions. You will find various NPCs around the Golden Hour and Dream's Edge. You can tune their emotions to obtain various rewards, including a few achievements and stickers.

Here are all the Clockwork NPCs you can interact with for this mission:

Emmrich

Chabro

Forla

Larose

Lew Archer

IV

Benny

Bocchi

Colleen

Go-Ray

Morris

Mullich

Poseman

Quinn

4) Adventure mission: Envision a Rose Forthcoming

Use the in-game message (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you finish the main Trailblaze mission in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, you will find another text from Penacony Luxury Goods. Read it and talk to Cocona in the Golden Hour.

5) Adventure mission: The Trees at Peace

You can check Fate's Atlas to learn which quests you will need to complete (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk with Chadwick in the Dream's Edge map in Penacony. This will start the mission of The Trees at Peace.

6) Companion mission: Masquerade Duel

The companion mission (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to most other Penacony quests in Honkai Star Rail 2.0, you will receive Masquerade Duel once you complete the Trailblaze mission. The former revolves around the new 5-star characters, Black Swan and Sparkle.

7) Adventure mission: Slaughterhouse

Slaughterhouse is one of the many new Penacony quests (Image via HoYoverse)

Read the message from Sweet Dream Times to receive this quest. After that, head to the Golden Hour and talk to Singler to begin it.

8) Adventure mission: Dream and the Art of Clock Maintenance

You will find this particular NPC in The Reverie - Dreamscape (Image via HoYoverse)

This quest will revolve around solving and fixing all the Dream Ticker throughout Penacony. Once you are done, go to the Dream Ticker Supervisor located inside The Reverie - Dreamscape area and talk with it. You will receive some of the new achievements in Honkai Star Rail when you do this.

