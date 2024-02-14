Honkai Star Rail Cosmic Star quest guide and starting location

Cosmic Star is a side quest in Honkai Star Rail that you will gain access to after finishing the Trailblaze mission Whodunit. Penacony, the land of dreams, takes you through many bizarre storylines, and this quest is one of them. Cosmic Star takes place in the Golden Hour area of Penacony and, like most other side missions, will reward you with Stellar Jades on completion.

This article will cover all the objectives you will need to complete and walk you through the Cosmic Star questline in Honkai Star Rail.

Cosmic Star quest in Honkai Star Rail walkthrough

You will receive a text (Image via Hoyoverse)

Once you have completed the Trailblaze mission Whodunit, check your in-game message counter. Open the chat from Lesley Dean Fans. Unite! to receive the quest.

Locate a specific celebrity within the Golden Hour

Talk with Lesley (Image via Hoyoverse)

Teleport to the Aideen Park Teleport Point. You will notice a crowd hanging around the area where you can find the Origami Birds. Interact with the crowd to begin the Cosmic Star quest.

After you finish the conversation with Lesley Dean, Clockie will appear and will ask you to tune Lesley's emotions.

Complete Lesley Dean's emo dial

Use Sad Gear (Image via Hoyoverse)

You will need a Sad Gear for this objective. Turn around, and you will notice two people standing near the big building directly to your north. Interact with them to obtain a Sad Gear. A conversation will begin once you tweak his emotions.

You will be asked to go to the Reality next. Teleport to the Hotel Lobby Teleport Point and talk to the Hotel Reverie staff named Alley.

Return to Golden Hour

Defeat the enemies (Image via Hoyoverse)

You will find a Pepeshi fan waiting where you left Lesley. She will inform you that someone is after Lesley, which will give you the next objective to search for him.

Once you confront the members of the Hound family, a battle will begin. The enemies will be weak to Lightning, so take characters accordingly. After the battle, Lesley will give you his room number. Return to reality to continue the Cosmic Star quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Find Lesley's room

Go to Lesley's room (Image via Hoyoverse)

Take the VIP Lounge Teleport Point and head towards the objective. When you enter the room, you will receive an achievement.

Search for Clues

You will find a few clues in Lesley's Room (Image via Hoyoverse)

Inside Lesley's room, you will come across various clues that will shine a light on the situation. Check the couch to your left first, then the Dreampool. Once you are done gathering all the evidence, talk to the janitor.

Return to the Golden Hour

Report your findings to Lesley (Image via Hoyoverse

Take the Sweet Corner Teleport point this time around. Head to the marked location. Talk to Lesley Dean and inform him of what you have learned in Reality. Unlock his Emo Dial and enter the Emoscape.

You will get a screen where you can select your team. Take Lightning or Ice damage dealers.

Explore the Emoscape

Lesley's Emoscape is interesting (Image via Hoyoverse)

Follow the objective markers for now. You will come across a room belonging to Robert. Experience his story, and once you are done, you will be asked to take a photo of the two kids in the room (Robert and Harry). Take the photo and replace it with the one on the table. Also, turn off the TV. After you are done, head to the next room belonging to Jillian.

Enter the room to continue the Cosmic Star quest in Honkai Star Rail. Lesley will ask you to destroy the illusions. Keep doing so until you come across the source, which will begin a fight. Defeat the enemies to continue the quest.

Enter the third room belonging to Flora. Continue following her projections till Lesley says that he will talk to her. Once the conversation is over, exit the Emoscape.

Talk to Lesley for the final time in the Golden Hour to complete the Cosmic Star side quest in Honkai Star Rail.

Cosmic Star quest rewards in Honkai Star Rail

Talking with Lesley will conclude the quest (Image via Hoyoverse)

You will receive the following rewards for accomplishing the quests, including two more achievements:

Stellar Jades x 50

Credits x 80,000

Refined Ether x 5

Trailblazer XP x 350

Traveler's Guide x 5

Lost Crystal x 5

Clock Credits x 360

Achievement called East of Eden, Surge of Warmth, and All the Sad Young Men

