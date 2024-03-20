Honkai Star Rail Firefly kit leaks

Firefly is an NPC in Honkai Star Rail. She was first introduced to players during the Trailblaze Mission of the game's 2.0 version and played a major role in the quests. A recent Honkai Star Rail leak from credible source HomeDGCat has disclosed parts of her supposed kit in the turn-based gacha title.

This article explores the Honkai Star Rail leak in detail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the update. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Recent Honkai Star Rail leak showcases parts of Firefly’s kit

As stated before, the Honkai Star Rail leak revolving around Firefly’s supposed kit comes courtesy of third-party leaker HomeDGCat. The Reddit embed above showcases two of the character's reported abilities.

The abilities are detailed below:

Overworld Attack

The character unleashes a melee attack with a small AoE (Area of Effect) range.

Technique

After activation, the NPC enters a special state. In this special state, she moves swiftly for a certain amount of time, during which you can control her direction. While moving, she will ignore her enemies. She cannot be spotted by foes and can block all incoming attacks.

Using the Technique while it is active will immediately exit this state and attack all nearby adversaries in a large area. Upon entering battle in the special state, an effect will be applied to all opponents.

Keep in mind that the leaked ability descriptions are subject to translation errors, so they are subject to change with the final release. Furthermore, the source of the information presented above is not affiliated with the developer of Honkai Star Rail, HoYoverse.

Although there is no solid information, Firefly has been speculated to be a playable character in the upcoming updates.

Some other leaks revolving around Firefly's signature 5-star Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail have also surfaced on the internet recently.

The Honkai Star Rail 2.1 update is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2024, along with the limited-time banners of Acheron, Luocha, and their signature Light Cones.

During the second half of the 2.1 update, Aventurine and Jingliu’s character and Light Cone banners will be made available to players.

