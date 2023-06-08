Honkai Star Rail recently released its version 1.1 update, bringing many new changes and events. One such major event added to patch 1.1 is the Starhunt Game, featuring the brand-new 5-star character - Silver Wolf. The Starhunt Game has fun activities aboard the Herta Space Station in exchange for various rewards, including Stellar Jades.

One of the several objectives within this Starhunt Game is taking photos of the various Graffiti painted by the elite hacker Silver Wolf. Read on to learn more about the locations of these Graffiti and how to take precise photos of the same.

All Graffiti locations in Honkai Star Rail Starhunt Game (Day 1)

The volume one of the Graffiti can be found within this location (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

To scan Graffiti, simply head to the designated spot and do it using the Photo mode in-game. Focus your camera on the Graffiti and press the shutter button to capture a shot. Doing this will successfully complete part of the mission.

Listed below are all three Graffiti art locations in the Herta Space Station of Honkai Star Rail:

The first Graffiti (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

1) The first Graffiti can be located in the Base Zone of the Herta Space Station. Head up the stairs to find a “Level 999” sticker on the blank wall.

The second Graffiti (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

2) The second Graffiti is located directly below, near the vending machines. Scan the “Hacking Callcard” sticker to complete the process.

The third and final Graffiti (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

3) Head to the front of the hallway and near the section with the researchers standing beside a terminal. Scan the “Bitmap Explosion” sticker to complete the mission.

Handy screenshots of all three locations are provided above. Refer to them for easier visual guidance.

This concludes Volume one of the Starhunt Game’s Day 1 missions. Players can refer to further guides on Sportskeeda regarding these missions.

What rewards does the Starhunt Game provide to players in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

> Retrieving info from the remote

> Loading info...

> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished

> Bye

> Deleting files remotely

> Deleting...

> [==================================>] 100% Deletion finished



$ System:

> Silver Wolf's control is… $ From Silver Wolf> Retrieving info from the remote> Loading info...> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished> Bye> Deleting files remotely> Deleting...> [==================================>] 100% Deletion finished$ System:> Silver Wolf's control is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… $ From Silver Wolf> Retrieving info from the remote> Loading info...> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished> Bye> Deleting files remotely> Deleting...> [==================================>] 100% Deletion finished$ System:> Silver Wolf's control is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Starhunt Game event is a brand-new addition to version 1.1 and features plenty of appealing rewards, including the following:

Track of Destiny

800 Stellar Jades

New 4-star Light Cone, “Before the Tutorial Mission Starts”

4 lil’ Twisty Bubble Gum (used to Superimpose the prior mentioned 4-star Light Cone)

10 Void Cast Iron

8 Traveler’s Guide

5 Lifeless Guide

5 Arrow of the Demon Slayer

5 Key of Knowledge

5 Oath of Steel

5 Obsidian of Desolation

5 Ancestral Hymn

5 Sprout of Life

250,000 Credits

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile platforms. The title is a free-to-play, turn-based RPG set in a universe featuring characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games. A PlayStation port is in development, scheduled to be released later this year.

Poll : 0 votes