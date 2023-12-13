Honkai Star Rail: How to accumulate net total of 10 comment replies on Ghostly Grove

Honkai Star Rail follows the live-service model of content release schedules. Each major version update brings with it a central, focused event that revolves around characters for that patch, blending new game modes with intriguing tidbits of lore. Version 1.5 features the “A Foxian Tale of the Haunted” in-game event, which has players aiding the new 5-star unit Huohuo in exorcisms.

The event brings with it several hidden achievements, one of which requires players to obtain a grand total of 10 replies on the Ghostly Grove website. Readers can find a breakdown of the steps involved in obtaining this particular achievement in this article.

Note: Spoilers for Honkai Star Rail will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to obtain 10 replies in the Ghostly Grove event section of Honkai Star Rail

Reply to users in the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Obtaining a total of 10 replies on the Ghostly Grove event page is a rather simple affair. To proceed, you will first have to gain access to the "A Foxian Tale of the Haunted" event before proceeding. The Ghostly Grove page will unlock automatically after progressing through a certain part of the event, after which you will need to follow the steps below:

Once accessible, head to the “Ghostly Grove” section of the event.

Under this “webpage,” click on the “All” tab under the LilGuiGuinevere user profile.

Look out for the “Someone mentioned you” markers on each post. These are marked with the @you tag on the left-hand side.

Click on the corresponding posts and then on the highlighted “Replyable” text buttons.

You will now be presented with a choice of three replies to choose from. Pick any reply and proceed.

Continue until you hit a minimum of 10 such replies.

You can now exit the event or continue progressing.

What are the corresponding achievements and rewards for the Ghostly Grove replies?

The in-game event page for the Ghostly Grove (Image via HoYoverse)

Replying a minimum of 10 times in the Ghostly Grove event unlocks the “Clout Within Grasp” achievement for Honkai Star Rail. It is located under “The Memories We Share” tab and is separate from the Foxian Tale of the Haunted’s own achievements. Unlocking this particular achievement rewards you with 5 Stellar Jade.

On the other hand, unlocking the 10 replies offers players 50 Stellar Jade, among other miscellaneous in-game EXP materials, via the event menu’s own set of achievements.

These Jades should be helpful if you're attempting to pull characters set to release in version 1.6 and beyond.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from developer HoYoverse. The game was launched on April 26, 2023, for PC, Android, and iOS devices, with a PlayStation 5 port released recently.

