Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream codes expiry time and rewards

By Akash Paul
Modified Jun 20, 2025 12:21 GMT
Image showing Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream codes to reward 300 Stellar Jades (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse wrapped up the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream on June 20, 2025, unveiling several fresh content from the forthcoming patch. The telecast host showcased the new banners, events, and characters from the update. Players will be more interested in claiming the three redemption codes that were dispatched via the Special Program, as they contain free Stellar Jades.

This article presents the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream codes and their expiry time.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream codes, rewards, and expiry countdown

The Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream code yields free rewards like Stellar Jades and Credit. Here are the details:

  • FTJ6CVTULSXP: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits
  • ZS36CVBUMTZB: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide
  • DTJ7CVACLBGF: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide

You might want to redeem the rewards quickly, as they are available for a limited time. HoYoverse has indicated that the version 3.4 livestream code will expire on June 21, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). The countdown below will help you track the remaining time:

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream codes

HoYoverse lets you redeem any livestream code using either the official webpage, in-game feature, or HoYoLAB app. The detailed steps are listed below:

Redeem on the official website

How to redeem on the official webpage (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Use a browser to access the official HSR website.
  • Log in to your account.
  • Pick a server if the webpage doesn’t detect one already.
  • Enter the livestream code in the dialogue box.
  • Click on the Redeem button.
  • Repeat the steps for the other codes.

Redeem in-game

How to redeem in-game (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Boot up HSR from any device and log in to your account.
  • Hit Pause once the character appears on the screen. Doing so will open the Pause menu.
  • Click on the icon denoted with three dots next to your profile name.
  • Choosing Redemption Code will open a pop-up window.
  • Enter the code in the empty box.
  • Click on the Confirm button.
  • Repeat the steps for the remaining codes.

Redeem on HoYoLAB app

Redeem on HoYoLAB app (Image via HoYoverse)
  • Launch the HoYoLAB application.
  • Select HSR from the list of games.
  • Scroll down to the HoYoGuides section.
  • Click on the Redeem button next to the codes.

Upon redeeming the codes, the rewards will be sent to your account via the in-game mailing system. Just click on the envelope icon within the Pause menu to obtain them.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

