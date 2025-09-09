Honkai Star Rail 3.7 drip marketing reveals Cyrene

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 09, 2025 05:36 GMT
Cyrene via Honkai Star Rail 3.7 drip marketing campaign
Cyrene announced for Honkai Star Rail 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail will soon wrap up the Amphoreus Saga and introduce the few remaining characters from the region. Cyrene, being one of the upcoming units, will debut in the version 3.7 update, based on the latest drip marketing reveal. She is an old friend of Phainon and a presumably dead Chrysos Heir who now exists as a Memetic Entity in the story.

Fans have been anticipating her arrival ever since she was teased in a series of Honkai Star Rail character announcements. Moreover, the anticipations have piled high given that Cyrene is a spitting image of Elysia from Honkai Impact 3rd. The recent drip marketing campaign has unveiled more details about her rarity, element, and Path.

Cyrene revealed for the Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update

Cyrene is among the most hyped characters from Amphoreus, considering she is Phainon’s childhood friend and bears a striking resemblance to HI3’s Elysia. It is safe to say that the developers have been deliberate with the latter connections and have promised to bring more familiar faces in the future. As such, Cyrene’s banner will likely receive positive reception upon arrival.

The drip marketing campaign has pretty much confirmed that she will debut in the playable roster during the 3.7 update. It will be interesting to see how her character manifests in the story given her premature death at the hands of Flame Reaver of the Deep Dark. Honkai Star Rail has a way of bringing deceased individuals back to life, but Cyrene might just remain a memory, like we have seen in the version 3.5 Trailblaze Mission.

However, her introduction in the official social media posts indicates that she will somehow reunite with Phainon. Here's what she said:

"Is this a meeting ordained by fate, or... a long-overdue reunion? It's making my heart beat faster. Then... please once again call me 'Cyrene,' just like when we met the first time, okay?"

Cyrene’s character type details

As specified, the HSR 3.7 drip marketing revealed Cyrene’s rarity, element, and Path. Here are the details:

  • Rarity: 5-star
  • Element: Ice
  • Path: Remembrance

When will the HSR 3.7 update be released

The Honkai Star Rail 3.7 update is expected to be released on November 5, 2025, if the previous patch follows the usual 42-day duration. The exact launch date for version 3.7, along with its contents, will be announced in the future livestream event.

Cyrene will likely be featured in the first phase of the update, given her drip marketing order.

