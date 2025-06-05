Honkai Star Rail: All Blade buffs leaked

Blade is set to be buffed in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4, as he became a victim of power creeping soon after his release. As a result, players who added him to their collection stopped using him. The developers then decided to buff the character’s kit to make him viable in the current meta. Ahead of this release, a reliable leaker, Sakura Haven, shared what boosts this Stellaron Hunter might receive in the upcoming version. The details were reshared on Reddit by HonkaiStarRail_leaks.

This article explores the buffs players could likely expect Blade to receive in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.4.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a pinch of salt.

Every Blade buff in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4, as per leaks

Blade’s buffed abilities (as per leaks)

Basic ATK: Blade unleashes an attack that deals Wind damage to a single adversary.

Blade unleashes an attack that deals Wind damage to a single adversary. Enhanced Basic ATK: After activation, Blade absorbs 10% of his max HP to deal a significant amount of Wind damage to three adjacent enemies. If he doesn’t possess enough HP, it drops to 1.

After activation, Blade absorbs 10% of his max HP to deal a significant amount of Wind damage to three adjacent enemies. If he doesn’t possess enough HP, it drops to 1. Skill: Upon activation, Blade consumes 30% of his maximum HP and enters the “Hellscape” state. In this state, his Basic ATK gets enhanced for 3 turns, and his outgoing damage gets boosted by a considerable amount. Moreover, Blade will get hit more often by the enemies when he is in the “Hellscape” state.

Upon activation, Blade consumes 30% of his maximum HP and enters the “Hellscape” state. In this state, his Basic ATK gets enhanced for 3 turns, and his outgoing damage gets boosted by a considerable amount. Moreover, Blade will get hit more often by the enemies when he is in the “Hellscape” state. Ultimate: Blade unleashes an attack, which deals Wind damage to all enemies. This attack scales with his maximum HP and the amount of HP he lost during the battle. After using this ability, the tally of HP Blade lost during the turn will reset.

Blade unleashes an attack, which deals Wind damage to all enemies. This attack scales with his maximum HP and the amount of HP he lost during the battle. After using this ability, the tally of HP Blade lost during the turn will reset. Passive Talent: After Blade gets hit by an opponent, he gains a Charge. When he accumulates a total of 5 stacks of Charge, Blade unleashes a follow-up attack which also replenishes a certain amount of his HP.

After Blade gets hit by an opponent, he gains a Charge. When he accumulates a total of 5 stacks of Charge, Blade unleashes a follow-up attack which also replenishes a certain amount of his HP. Technique: Blade attacks the nearby enemy. After Blade engages in a fight by using this ability, he absorbs 20% of his max HP and deals Wind damage to all enemies, simultaneously.

Blade’s buffed Eidolons (as per leaks)

Eidolon 1: Blade’s Ultimate and Enhanced Basic ATK will deal additional damage to the targeted enemy, depending on the tally of HP lost.

Blade’s Ultimate and Enhanced Basic ATK will deal additional damage to the targeted enemy, depending on the tally of HP lost. Eidolon 2: Blade’s CRIT Rate gets boosted by 15% when he is in the “Hellscape” state.

Blade’s CRIT Rate gets boosted by 15% when he is in the “Hellscape” state. Eidolon 4: Whenever Blade’s HP drops to 50% or below, his maximum HP gets a 20% boost. This effect can stack twice.

Whenever Blade’s HP drops to 50% or below, his maximum HP gets a 20% boost. This effect can stack twice. Eidolon 6: When this Eidolon is active, Blade requires 4 Charges to activate his follow-up attack. Additionally, the attack will deal increased damage.

