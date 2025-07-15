Why Does the Ocean Sing is expected to be Hysilens’ signature weapon in Honkai Star Rail. The item features the Nihility Path; hence, the characters following it will be able to wield the gear and utilize its unique effect. Since Why Does the Ocean Sing is a new piece of gear, players may wonder which characters can use the Light Cone to its full potential, after its release in the HoYoverse title.

Ad

This article explores the best characters for Why Does the Ocean Sing in Honkai Star Rail, as per leaks.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Exploring the unique effect and best characters for Why Does the Ocean Sing in Honkai Star Rail

Ad

Trending

The unique effect of Why Does the Ocean Sing at Superimposition 1 reads:

"Increases the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate by 40%. When the enemy target is afflicted with a debuff applied by the wearer, there is a 80% base chance for them to also be afflicted with the “Enthrallment” state for 3 turns. Effects of the same type cannot stack. While in “Enthrallment” state, each debuff applied by the wearer increases DoT taken by 5%, stacking up to 6 times. When attacked by an ally target, increases the attacker’s SPD by 10% for 3 turns"

Ad

Best characters for Why Does the Ocean Sing (as per leaks)

Hysilens

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since Why Does the Ocean Sing is Hysilens’ signature weapon, she can use the gear to its maximum potential while engaging in a fight. The character’s kit allows her to inflict DoTs on enemies whenever she triggers either her Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate. Because of that, Hysilens can easily inflict the Enthrallment state on them.

The abovementioned state increases DoT damage spending based on how many DoT debuffs the enemy possesses. Since Hysilens can inflict these DoTs simultaneously and produce damage from them, Why Does the Ocean Sing can easily boost that damage by a significant amount.

Ad

Jiaoqiu

Jiaoqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers can also utilize Why Does the Ocean Sing on Jiaoqiu. This limited-time 5-star Nihility unit is one of the supports for Acheron and can be used in various team compositions. With the passive Effect Hit Rate boost from the Light Cone, Jiaoqiu can inflict his debuffs more often on the adversaries.

Ad

Additionally, with the help of the Enthrallment state, Jiaoqiu can easily boost his damage output, as the aforementioned state grants a hefty chunk of damage to its wearer depending on the number of DoTs the targeted enemy has.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second half: Characters, banners, and events

Black Swan

Black Swan (Image via HoYoverse)

Another 5-star character who can use Why Does the Ocean Sing in Honkai Star Rail is Black Swan. The passive Effect Hit Rate benefits her since it increases the chance of her inflicting Arcana stacks on enemies. Since it's necessary to hit the 120% EHR (Effect Hit Rate) threshold to ensure she inflicts Arcana on enemies with at least 30% Effect RES, the 40% boost will come in handy.

Ad

Besides that, the SPD boost from the Light Cone will help her take turns often, allowing her to apply more Arcana stacks, boosting her damage output.

As for 4-star characters, Trailblazers can equip Why Does the Ocean Sing on any unit as long as their abilities scale with EHR and can deal damage.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates and guides related to this gacha title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.