Honkai Star Rail Hysilens and Cerydra Light Cones leaks

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks finally shed light on how Hysilens and Cerydra Light Cones will work in the game. Many players might want to learn about the value that these items bring, as committing resources such as Star Rail Passes or Stellar Jades can be a big investment. HoYoverse also often designs Light Cones in such a way that not pulling for them can lead to a significant loss in a character's kit.

This article will cover the recent Hysilens and Cerydra Light Cones leak in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on the information provided by various leakers. Things might differ in the final build.

Hysilens and Cerydra Light Cones leaked stats in Honkai Star Rail

Version 3.5 of Star Rail will feature two 5-star light cones for its limited characters, Hysilens and Cerydra of the Chrysos Heirs of Amphoreus. Both will be available for a limited time

Hysilens's Light Cone - Why Does the Ocean Sing

Hysilens in Honkai Star Rail is a Nihility character and is rumored to be the next DoT unit in the game. Here are the stats of her Light Cone according to the recent leaks.

Base HP: 953

Base ATK: 635

Base DEF: 463

Path: The Nihility

S1 Effect

Increases the wearer's Effect Hit Rate by 40%. When the wearer hits an enemy target with Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, has an 80% base chance to inflict "Enthrallment" state for 3 turns. Effects of the same type cannot stack. While in "Enthrallment" state, each debuff applied by the wearer increases DoT taken by 5%, stacking up to 6 times. When attacked by an ally target, increases the attacker's SPD by 10% for 3 turns.

Cerydra's Light Cone - Era Engraved By Golden Blood

Cerydra is a Harmony support who will specialize in amplifying her allies' damage.

Base HP: 953

Base ATK: 635

Base DEF: 463

Path: The Harmony

S1 Effect

Increases the wearer's ATK by 64%. After using Ultimate, recovers 1 Skill Point(s). When the wearer uses their Skill on an ally character, it increases DMG dealt by the target's Skill by 54% for 3 turns.

Keep in mind that these data regarding Hysilens and Cerydra Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail are based on leaks. The numbers are not final, and HoYoverse might change things down the line after receiving feedback from the beta testers before version 3.5 officially releases.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

