Honkai Star Rail leak hints at Cerydra's ultimate, talent, and light cone

While players are busy participating in and completing the Honkai Star Rail 3.3 missions and limited-time events, a new leak regarding one of the supposed playable characters, Cerydra, has surfaced online. This information comes from Uncle Meteor Elf, who showcased the upcoming unit Cerydra’s expected passive talent, ultimate, and signature weapon’s abilities/effects.

Ad

This article will detail what Cerydra’s ultimate, passive talent, and signature Light Cone will likely do in Honkai Star Rail after she debuts.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the release of the playable character. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak shows how Cerydra’s ultimate, talent, and signature Light Cone are expected to work

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, this Honkai Star Rail leak regarding Cerydra’s ultimate, passive talent, and signature weapon’s expected effects are from Uncle Meteor Elf. Although players may not be familiar with them, their information has been quite accurate for a while.

According to what the leaker showcased, Cerydra can likely buff their team members. For a more detailed description of each leaked ability and item, take a look at the following section:

Ad

Cerydra’s expected ultimate effect: Cerydra can likely grant a buff to one ally and their summon, simultaneously, for a turn. Moreover, players are expected to consume a significant amount of Energy to activate this ability.

Cerydra can likely grant a buff to one ally and their summon, simultaneously, for a turn. Moreover, players are expected to consume a significant amount of Energy to activate this ability. Cerydra’s expected talent effect: When this ability gets activated, Cerydra is expected to boost the first ally’s SPD by 30%.

When this ability gets activated, Cerydra is expected to boost the first ally’s SPD by 30%. Cerydra expected signature Light Cone effect: When a fight starts, Cerydra’s Light Cone will reportedly help her regenerate a decent amount of Energy. Besides that, the item is expected to boost the character’s Energy regeneration.

Ad

Also read: Hyacine E1 vs S1 in HSR: Which one should you pull?

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.