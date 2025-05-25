Honkai Star Rail 3.5 leak hints at Hysilens and Cerydra Path, element, and model details

A recent Honkai Star Rail leak hinting at some crucial details about some future characters has garnered quite some attention from the community. A credible third-party source named Luna has disclosed the potential Path, element, and model details of Hysilens and Cerydra. As per the leaks, the two are expected to debut as playable units in the version 3.5 update and will likely be teased in the next drip marketing campaign.

This article will take a closer look at the leaked details about Hysilens and Cerydra from Honkai Star Rail 3.5.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

All Hysilens and Cerydra leaks from Honkai Star Rail 3.5

According to leaks from Luna, Hysilens and Cerydra are the upcoming units in Honkai Star Rail. They are expected to become playable in the 3.5 update, which will likely release some time in August 2025. The leaker has further claimed that Hysilens hails from the Nihility Path and has a maid model that resembles March 7th.

When it comes to elements, Hysilens will potentially join the Physical roster. Players can expect to learn more about her abilities and kit in future announcements, provided the leaks are true. The same applies to Cerydra, the other female unit specified by the leak source.

She is expected to have a childlike character model like Fu Xuan in HSR. Moreover, Cerydra has been speculated to follow the Path of Harmony, meaning she will be a support unit. HoYoverse will likely affiliate her with the Wind roster.

The next drip marketing campaign should confirm whether these characters will be playable in version 3.5. If Hysilens and Cerydra are indeed heading to the specified patch, the officials will further tease their Path, element, and in-game model. That said, Trailblazers are excited to see what the future roster has in store, especially since the HSR x Fate collab characters have raised their expectations.

