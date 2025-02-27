13 upcoming playable Honkai Star Rail characters leaked

Honkai Star Rail's version 3.1 has now been released, and it introducesTribbie and Mydei as new playable characters. Unfortunately, we don't have a lot of official information about the characters arriving in future patches after these two. However, leaker @_hiragara_ on X recently disclosed the names of 13 new characters slated to debut in the 3.x updates.

This article lists all the new characters expected to be released in the Amphoreus chapter of Honkai Star Rail. It also includes information about their expected release versions, types, paths, rarities, character models, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and players are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

13 upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters leaked

Here are all 13 characters coming to Honkai Star Rail the 3.x patches, as per leaks from @_hiragara_ on X:

Name Version Type Path Rarity Model Description Castorice 3.2 Quantum Remembrance 5-star Maid The River of Souls flows and grants the embrace of demise. Anaxa 3.2 Wind Erudition 5-star Lad The scholar inquires about the prophecy and disrespects the gods. Cipher 3.3 NA NA 5-star Maid The flying shadow fleets and vaults over time's lies. Hyacine 3.3 Wind Remembrance 5-star Girl The priest heals the skies and heals the mythical realm. Phainon 3.4 Physical Destruction 5-star Male The hero remains and engraves marks of eternity. Saber 3.4 NA NA 5-star NA NA Archer 3.4 NA NA 4-star NA NA Hysilens 3.5 Physical NA 5-star Maid NA Cerydra 3.5 NA NA 5-star Maid NA March 7th 3.6 Ice Remembrance 5-star Maid NA Dan Heng 3.6 Fire Preservation 5-star Lad NA Cyrene 3.7 Ice Remembrance 5-star Maid Expy version of Elysia from Honkai Impact 3rd. Mr Reca NA NA Remembrance 4-star Male The director on Penacony.

As of now, we have an estimated release version of all characters except Mr Reca from the list above. Moreover, we also know about their rarities, which can come in handy if players have their eyes set on a particular unit and want to save Stellar Jades.

It is important to note that all of this information is based on leaks and HoYoverse may make changes before the official versions of the characters are released.

