13 upcoming playable Honkai Star Rail characters leaked

Honkai Star Rail's version 3.1 has now been released, and it introducesTribbie and Mydei as new playable characters. Unfortunately, we don't have a lot of official information about the characters arriving in future patches after these two. However, leaker @_hiragara_ on X recently disclosed the names of 13 new characters slated to debut in the 3.x updates.

This article lists all the new characters expected to be released in the Amphoreus chapter of Honkai Star Rail. It also includes information about their expected release versions, types, paths, rarities, character models, and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and players are advised to take them with a pinch of salt.

13 upcoming Honkai Star Rail characters leaked

Here are all 13 characters coming to Honkai Star Rail the 3.x patches, as per leaks from @_hiragara_ on X:

NameVersionTypePathRarityModelDescription
Castorice3.2QuantumRemembrance5-starMaidThe River of Souls flows and grants the embrace of demise.
Anaxa3.2WindErudition5-starLadThe scholar inquires about the prophecy and disrespects the gods.
Cipher3.3NANA5-starMaidThe flying shadow fleets and vaults over time's lies.
Hyacine3.3WindRemembrance5-starGirlThe priest heals the skies and heals the mythical realm.
Phainon3.4PhysicalDestruction5-star MaleThe hero remains and engraves marks of eternity.
Saber3.4NANA5-starNANA
Archer3.4NANA4-starNANA
Hysilens3.5PhysicalNA5-starMaidNA
Cerydra3.5NANA5-starMaidNA
March 7th3.6IceRemembrance5-starMaidNA
Dan Heng3.6FirePreservation5-starLadNA
Cyrene3.7IceRemembrance5-starMaidExpy version of Elysia from Honkai Impact 3rd.
Mr RecaNANARemembrance4-starMaleThe director on Penacony.
Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.1 redeem codes

As of now, we have an estimated release version of all characters except Mr Reca from the list above. Moreover, we also know about their rarities, which can come in handy if players have their eyes set on a particular unit and want to save Stellar Jades.

It is important to note that all of this information is based on leaks and HoYoverse may make changes before the official versions of the characters are released.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
