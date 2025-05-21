Hyacine E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 3.3, players can now roll for Hyacine and her Light Cone. Since Trailblazers can pull for copies of the character after obtaining her, those with extra Stellar Jades might consider using them to boost the unit’s effectiveness in various activities, including end-game content.
If you plan to spend the extra Stellar Jades, it’s more beneficial to obtain Hyacine’s S1, as the item holds greater value than her E1.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.
Why should you pull for Hyacine’s S1 over her E1 in Honkai Star Rail?
When pulling for Hyacine in Honkai Star Rail, you should get her S1 (signature Light Cone) to improve her combat efficiency. This is an excellent upgrade for the character, as it can make her more consistent and effective in most team compositions.
Upon comparing Hyacine’s E1 with S1, you will find that the benefits provided to her allies by both are quite similar. This means that, regardless of the item you choose, the Chrysos Heir will remain just as impactful.
However, rolling for a character or obtaining an additional copy can be expensive, requiring more pulls to secure a guaranteed five-star unit than acquiring a Light Cone from its respective banner.
Since acquiring Hyacine’s weapon is more cost-effective than obtaining her E1, we recommend prioritizing her S1. The Light Cone significantly boosts her SPD and simultaneously improves Little Ica’s damage.
While not necessary, Hyacine can prove extremely useful in most HP-scaling teams, particularly in compositions featuring Castorice.
Additionally, if you choose to pull for Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky, you can use it on other Remembrance units, especially Trailblazer. This item provides plenty of utility when equipped by RMC.
