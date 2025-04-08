Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Cipher's potential ascension and trace materials

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks have rolled in, sharing possibly crucial details about the featured characters, including Cipher. Her apparent ascension and trace materials details coming in courtesy of Dimbreath, a credible third-party source, will help players to pre-farm all the resources. The requirements will depend on Cipher’s element and character types, which were officially revealed via the recent drip marketing campaign.
Disclaimer: This article is based on version 3.3 closed beta leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.
Cipher's ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail according to leaks
The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign has confirmed Cipher as a 5-star Quantum unit from the Nihility Path. Here’s what she would need to achieve her maximum ascension and trace levels:
Ascension materials
- Travel Encounters x 16
- Adventure Log x 9
- Traveler’s Guide x 287
- 308,000 Credit
- Ethereal Omen x 15
- Echoing Wail x 15
- Eternal Lament x 15
- Darkveil Moonlight x 65
Trace materials
- 3,000,000 Credit
- Fiery Spirit x 18
- Starfire Essence x 69
- Heaven Incinerator x 139
- Ethereal Omen x 41
- Echoing Wail x 56
- Eternal Lament x 58
- Tracks of Destiny x 8
As of writing, there is no information about Cipher’s weekly boss materials.
Where to get Cipher's potential ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail
Ethereal Omen/Echoing Wail/Eternal Lament
The different variants on Ethereal Omen can be obtained by defeating the Black Tide creatures around Amphoreus. The materials are also dropped from the Simulated and Divergent Universe in Honkai Star Rail.
Fiery Spirit/Starfire Essence/Heaven Incinerator
Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence and Heaven Incinerator are all dropped from the Bud of Nihility Calyx (Crimson). You must spend some resin at the domain located in the Alchemy Commission, to farm the materials.
Darkveil Moonlight
The Darkveil Moonlight is one of the ascension materials for Quantum characters and it can be obtained from the Shape of Gelidmoon Stagnant Shadow. The domain is located at “Murmuring Woods” Grove of Epiphany in Amphoreus.
Tracks of Destiny
Tracks of Destiny can be acquired from various sources including Simulated Universe Point rewards, Nameless Honor, and limited-time events. Additionally, you can purchase this rare commocity from The Deep Web Gray Market, Embers Exchange, and Starlight Exchange.
