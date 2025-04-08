Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks Cipher's potential ascension and trace materials

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks have rolled in, sharing possibly crucial details about the featured characters, including Cipher. Her apparent ascension and trace materials details coming in courtesy of Dimbreath, a credible third-party source, will help players to pre-farm all the resources. The requirements will depend on Cipher’s element and character types, which were officially revealed via the recent drip marketing campaign.

Ad

We explores Cipher's ascension and trace materials from Honkai Star Rail 3.3 leaks.

Disclaimer: This article is based on version 3.3 closed beta leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Cipher's ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail according to leaks

Ad

Trending

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 drip marketing campaign has confirmed Cipher as a 5-star Quantum unit from the Nihility Path. Here’s what she would need to achieve her maximum ascension and trace levels:

Ascension materials

Travel Encounters x 16

Adventure Log x 9

Traveler’s Guide x 287

308,000 Credit

Ethereal Omen x 15

Echoing Wail x 15

Eternal Lament x 15

Darkveil Moonlight x 65

Trace materials

3,000,000 Credit

Fiery Spirit x 18

Starfire Essence x 69

Heaven Incinerator x 139

Ethereal Omen x 41

Echoing Wail x 56

Eternal Lament x 58

Tracks of Destiny x 8

Ad

As of writing, there is no information about Cipher’s weekly boss materials.

Where to get Cipher's potential ascension and trace materials in Honkai Star Rail

Ethereal Omen/Echoing Wail/Eternal Lament

Eternal Lament (Image via HoYoverse)

The different variants on Ethereal Omen can be obtained by defeating the Black Tide creatures around Amphoreus. The materials are also dropped from the Simulated and Divergent Universe in Honkai Star Rail.

Ad

Fiery Spirit/Starfire Essence/Heaven Incinerator

Heaven Incinerator (Image via HoYoverse)

Fiery Spirit, Starfire Essence and Heaven Incinerator are all dropped from the Bud of Nihility Calyx (Crimson). You must spend some resin at the domain located in the Alchemy Commission, to farm the materials.

Ad

Darkveil Moonlight

Darkveil Moonlight (Image via HoYoverse)

The Darkveil Moonlight is one of the ascension materials for Quantum characters and it can be obtained from the Shape of Gelidmoon Stagnant Shadow. The domain is located at “Murmuring Woods” Grove of Epiphany in Amphoreus.

Ad

Tracks of Destiny

Tracks of Destiny (Image via HoYoverse)

Tracks of Destiny can be acquired from various sources including Simulated Universe Point rewards, Nameless Honor, and limited-time events. Additionally, you can purchase this rare commocity from The Deep Web Gray Market, Embers Exchange, and Starlight Exchange.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.