Honkai Star Rail: Jingliu voice lines about other characters

By Argha Halder
Published Jul 24, 2025 09:40 GMT
Jingliu from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Jingliu from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu is one of the oldest Destruction characters in Honkai Star Rail who hails from the Xianzhou Luofu. Like every other playable unit in the gacha title, this 5-star features several voice lines. These usually detail the unit so players can understand their characteristics. Moreover, some voice lines showcase what Jingliu thinks of her fellow characters from the Xianzhou Luofu.

For those curious, this article will list every Jingliu voice line about other characters from Honkai Star Rail.

Jingliu’s voice lines related to other Honkai Star Rail characters, explored

About Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)
Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu thinks anyone can learn swordsmanship as long as they put their heart into it.

“I wouldn't say he's a natural swordmaster... but being gifted shouldn't be a determining factor when choosing an apprentice. Mentors who place importance on natural talent either lack the skills to teach, or seek to take credit for their apprentices' easy success. Fame, background...none of those matter. I will teach my techniques to anyone willing to put their heart into them.”
About Blade

Blade (Image via HoYoverse)
Blade (Image via HoYoverse)

When Blade completely masters his swordsmanship, he wants to return the favor. Jingliu thinks,

“I put him under great pain and suffering when I taught him. On the day his skills are perfected, he vows to return the favor. I look forward to it.”

About Dan Feng

Since it alters their looks a lot, Jingliu dislikes the tests that the high elders of Vidyadhara need to pass to take the throne:

“To take the throne, the high elder of the Vidyadhara needs to pass a series of trials during which their physical features slowly transform to resemble that of their predecessors. I see that loss of identity as a curse, rather than a gift. He managed to break free eventually, but should have done it in a different way…”
About Baiheng

Jingliu struggles to remember her past, which she spent with Baiheng:

“We talked about the stars we flew past, the views we saw together, and the dangers we escaped. But... I can't remember the details. The things we said and did together have all been shrouded in a layer of mist... a mist I cannot see through…”
About Yanqing

Yanqing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Yanqing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Jingliu thinks Yanqing cannot master swordsmanship without taking any injuries:

“He is still a fledgling, but I see great potential. Still, one cannot truly understand swordsmanship without sustaining injury and drawing blood in the thick of battle…”

About Luocha

Luocha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Luocha (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Like Jingliu, Luocha also has a hole in his heart, which she thinks he cannot fill:

“He is just like me – there is a hole in his heart. No matter what he does to fill it, the hole remains. The harder he tries, the more exhausted he becomes.”

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail hub for more articles related to this gacha title.

Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Edited by Angad Sharma
