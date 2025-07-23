Blade E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

Blade has finally become relevant in the meta after getting buffed in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4. However, to deal heavy damage to the adversaries, he needs a decent build featuring a Light Cone that synergizes with his kit. Additionally, players can also pull for his Eidolons to enhance his effectiveness in various activities.

If you are thinking of pulling for Blade’s Light Cone or Eidolon 1, we recommend getting the latter, as it can boost his outgoing damage significantly. The following section explains why you should roll for this Stellaron Hunter’s E1.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer’s opinion.

Blade’s Eidolon One is worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail over his signature Light Cone

Blade's first Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

The effects of Blade’s first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail read:

“Blade's Enhanced Basic ATK and Ultimate deals additionally increased DMG to one designated enemy, with the increased amount equal to 150% of the tally of Blade's HP loss from his Ultimate.”

As mentioned above, Blade’s first Eidolon now boosts his Enhanced Basic ATK and Ultimate damage by a significant amount, depending on how much health he lost from the latter ability. Since his abilities now scale with HP, he can increase their damage by a large amount. Moreover, as the Eidolon has no cooldown, Blade can consistently activate this Eidolon’s effect.

The Unreachable Side (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

With the additional damage of the Eidolon, Blade’s Ultimate/Enhanced Basic ATK can easily nuke a single enemy. On the other hand, his signature weapon is a solid piece of equipment. Since you can get a decent number of alternatives to The Unreachable Side, without spending much Stellar Jades, you can skip it and roll for this Stellaron Hunter’s E1.

Blade’s Light Cone grants a decent CRIT Rate and HP boost, while increasing his outgoing damage when he loses his HP. However, the damage multiplier of The Unreachable Side is not as potent as the one from his first Eidolon.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.6 drip marketing speculation

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

