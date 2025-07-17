Honkai Star Rail: Updated Silver Wolf build guide (3.4 buffs)

Silver Wolf is one of the oldest characters in Honkai Star Rail, who debuted in version 1.1. However, her kit was changed recently, so players who own her must tweak their builds of her accordingly to ensure she dominates in various activities. Since the meta has shifted quite a lot since Silver Wolf’s release in HSR, players might wonder what gear will suit her the best in the current scenario.

For those curious, this article discusses the best updated Silver Wolf build in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Best updated Silver Wolf build in Honkai Star Rail

- Lushaka, the Sunken Seas Main stats - Relic Body: EHR/Crit Rate/DMG - Relic Boots: SPD - Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG Boost%/ATK% - Planar Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate Sub-stats - SPD

- Effect Hit Rate

- HP/DEF

- Crit stats Best team compositions - Castorice, Hyacine, Silver Wolf, and Tribbie - Mydei, Silver Wolf, Sunday, and Luocha - Acheron, Silver Wolf, Cipher/Jiaoqiu, and Gallagher - Archer, Silver Wolf, Sparkle/Hanya, Gallagher Ascension and Trace materials - Void Cast Iron x65

- Ancient Part x56

- Ancient Spindle x71

- Ancient Engine x73

- Obsidian of Dread x15

- Obsidian of Desolation x72

- Obsidian of Obsession x139

- Destroyer’s Final Road 12x

- 3,308,000 Credits

- Tracks of Destiny 8x

Best Relics for Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail

Relic sets

Longevous Disciple Relic set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

2-piece SPD set (i.e, Messenger Traversing Hackerspace, Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder, and Sacerdos’ Sacred Ordeal) + Longevous Disciple or Knight of Purity Palace or Guard of Wuthering Snow

4-piece Eagle of Twilight Line

Considering Silver Wolf is a Nihility unit who specializes in debuffing her adversaries, the Relic sets that boost SPD are good for her. As there are multiple options, you can use any set with good stats, along with a defensive one like Longevous Disciple to boost her survivability on the battlefield.

If you are looking for a support build to make sure Silver Wolf keeps on debuffing adversaries, then the 4-piece Eagle set is the one you should farm.

Planar Ornament sets

Penacony, the Land of Dreams Planar Ornament set (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Penacony, the Land of Dreams

Lushaka, the Sunken Seas

When farming Planar Ornaments for Silver Wolf, you can go for the "Penacony, Land of Dreams" set, as it boosts her ERR (Energy Regeneration Rate). Furthermore, it can also buff the damage output of allies who wield the same Element as her.

"Lushaka, the Sunken Seas" is also a decent choice, as it can boost her first teammate’s ATK alongside increasing her own ERR. Since this set works on most supports, if you have extra pieces lying around, then you can use it on Silver Wolf.

Best Light Cones for Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail

Lies Dance on the Breeze (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Lies Dance on the Breeze

Before the Tutorial Mission Starts (S5)

Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat (S5)

Although Silver Wolf is a limited-time 5-star character, her signature Light Cone is not as good as some other options available in the game. However, you can use Cipher’s weapon, "Lies Dance on the Breeze," on her. The item can boost Silver Wolf’s SPD and allows her to reduce the DEF of her enemies, making them vulnerable to incoming damage.

"Before the Tutorial Mission Starts" is an event Light Cone that can be acquired from the Herta Store. Since it's a 4-star event LC, players can easily S5 it to unlock its full potential. It helps Silver Wolf gain extra Energy whenever she hits an enemy whose DEF is reduced.

If you are looking for an LC that is similar to Cipher’s signature weapon for Silver Wolf, then you should use "Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat" in HSR. Like the 5-star LC, this item also lowers the opponent’s DEF.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second half: Characters, banners, and events

Best stats for Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail

Look for these stats when farming for Silver Wolf’s Relic and Planar Ornament sets:

Main stats

Relic Body: EHR/Crit Rate/DMG

Relic Boots: SPD

Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG Boost%/ATK%

Planar Rope: ERR

Sub stats

SPD

EHR

HP/DEF

Crit stats

Before you use Silver Wolf in a fight, make sure to level up her abilities in the following order so you won’t end up wasting materials:

Ultimate>Skill>Passive Talent>Basic ATK

Best teams for Silver Wolf

As for Silver Wolf’s teams, the following ones are quite useful in various activities:

Castorice, Hyacine, Silver Wolf, and Tribbie

Mydei, Silver Wolf, Sunday, and Luocha

Acheron, Silver Wolf, Cipher/Jiaoqiu, and Gallagher

Archer, Silver Wolf, Sparkle/Hanya, Gallagher

Every Ascension and Trace material for Silver Wolf

Destroyer’s Final Road (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf’s Ascension and Trace materials are:

Obsidian of Dread x15

Obsidian of Desolation x72

Obsidian of Obsession x139

Ancient Part x56

Ancient Spindle x71

Ancient Engine x73

Void Cast Iron x65

Destroyer’s Final Road 12x

3,308,000 Credits

Tracks of Destiny 8x

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more updates.

