Honkai Star Rail: Updated Silver Wolf build guide (3.4 buffs)

Silver Wolf is one of the oldest characters in Honkai Star Rail, who debuted in version 1.1. However, her kit was changed recently, so players who own her must tweak their builds of her accordingly to ensure she dominates in various activities. Since the meta has shifted quite a lot since Silver Wolf’s release in HSR, players might wonder what gear will suit her the best in the current scenario.
For those curious, this article discusses the best updated Silver Wolf build in Honkai Star Rail.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.
Best updated Silver Wolf build in Honkai Star Rail
Best Relics for Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail
Relic sets
- 2-piece SPD set (i.e, Messenger Traversing Hackerspace, Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder, and Sacerdos’ Sacred Ordeal) + Longevous Disciple or Knight of Purity Palace or Guard of Wuthering Snow
- 4-piece Eagle of Twilight Line
Considering Silver Wolf is a Nihility unit who specializes in debuffing her adversaries, the Relic sets that boost SPD are good for her. As there are multiple options, you can use any set with good stats, along with a defensive one like Longevous Disciple to boost her survivability on the battlefield.
If you are looking for a support build to make sure Silver Wolf keeps on debuffing adversaries, then the 4-piece Eagle set is the one you should farm.
Planar Ornament sets
- Penacony, the Land of Dreams
- Lushaka, the Sunken Seas
When farming Planar Ornaments for Silver Wolf, you can go for the "Penacony, Land of Dreams" set, as it boosts her ERR (Energy Regeneration Rate). Furthermore, it can also buff the damage output of allies who wield the same Element as her.
"Lushaka, the Sunken Seas" is also a decent choice, as it can boost her first teammate’s ATK alongside increasing her own ERR. Since this set works on most supports, if you have extra pieces lying around, then you can use it on Silver Wolf.
Best Light Cones for Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail
- Lies Dance on the Breeze
- Before the Tutorial Mission Starts (S5)
- Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat (S5)
Although Silver Wolf is a limited-time 5-star character, her signature Light Cone is not as good as some other options available in the game. However, you can use Cipher’s weapon, "Lies Dance on the Breeze," on her. The item can boost Silver Wolf’s SPD and allows her to reduce the DEF of her enemies, making them vulnerable to incoming damage.
"Before the Tutorial Mission Starts" is an event Light Cone that can be acquired from the Herta Store. Since it's a 4-star event LC, players can easily S5 it to unlock its full potential. It helps Silver Wolf gain extra Energy whenever she hits an enemy whose DEF is reduced.
If you are looking for an LC that is similar to Cipher’s signature weapon for Silver Wolf, then you should use "Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat" in HSR. Like the 5-star LC, this item also lowers the opponent’s DEF.
Best stats for Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail
Look for these stats when farming for Silver Wolf’s Relic and Planar Ornament sets:
Main stats
- Relic Body: EHR/Crit Rate/DMG
- Relic Boots: SPD
- Planar Sphere: Quantum DMG Boost%/ATK%
- Planar Rope: ERR
Sub stats
- SPD
- EHR
- HP/DEF
- Crit stats
Before you use Silver Wolf in a fight, make sure to level up her abilities in the following order so you won’t end up wasting materials:
- Ultimate>Skill>Passive Talent>Basic ATK
Best teams for Silver Wolf
As for Silver Wolf’s teams, the following ones are quite useful in various activities:
- Castorice, Hyacine, Silver Wolf, and Tribbie
- Mydei, Silver Wolf, Sunday, and Luocha
- Acheron, Silver Wolf, Cipher/Jiaoqiu, and Gallagher
- Archer, Silver Wolf, Sparkle/Hanya, Gallagher
Every Ascension and Trace material for Silver Wolf
Silver Wolf’s Ascension and Trace materials are:
- Obsidian of Dread x15
- Obsidian of Desolation x72
- Obsidian of Obsession x139
- Ancient Part x56
- Ancient Spindle x71
- Ancient Engine x73
- Void Cast Iron x65
- Destroyer’s Final Road 12x
- 3,308,000 Credits
- Tracks of Destiny 8x
