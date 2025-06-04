Honkai Star Rail: All Silver Wolf buffs leaked

Four existing 5-star characters are scheduled to receive buffs in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4, including Silver Wolf, the Stellaron Hunter. Since this patch's closed beta test is currently live, dataminers and leakers have already shared information about the character’s buffs. Reliable leaker Sakura Haven has shed some light on this matter and showcased Silver Wolf’s buffed kit ahead of its release.

This article goes over all the expected Silver Wolf buffs in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change when the update commences. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Every expected Silver Wolf buff in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4

Silver Wolf’s supposed buffed kit

Basic ATK: Upon activation, Silver Wolf unleashes an attack that deals Quantum damage to an enemy.

Upon activation, Silver Wolf unleashes an attack that deals Quantum damage to an enemy. Skill: When activated, this ability deals a decent amount of Quantum damage to the targeted enemy and plants a Weakness type on them. Additionally, this ability can lower the enemy’s RES of that specific Element. Besides that, Silver Wolf is able to lower the opponent’s All-Type RES PEN for a total of two turns.

When activated, this ability deals a decent amount of Quantum damage to the targeted enemy and plants a Weakness type on them. Additionally, this ability can lower the enemy’s RES of that specific Element. Besides that, Silver Wolf is able to lower the opponent’s All-Type RES PEN for a total of two turns. Ultimate: Silver Wolf can reduce the adversaries’ DEF for three turns and deal Quantum damage, simultaneously.

Silver Wolf can reduce the adversaries’ DEF for three turns and deal Quantum damage, simultaneously. Talent: Silver Wolf can plant a bug on the enemies that either lowers their ATK, DEF, or SPD by a considerable amount for a total of three turns. Moreover, when the enemy with these bugs gets eliminated, they get transferred to a nearby enemy.

Silver Wolf can plant a bug on the enemies that either lowers their ATK, DEF, or SPD by a considerable amount for a total of three turns. Moreover, when the enemy with these bugs gets eliminated, they get transferred to a nearby enemy. Technique: When triggered, Silver Wolf immediately attacks the nearby enemy and enters battle. After engaging in a fight, the enemies take Quantum damage and their Toughness gets lowered, irrespective of their Weakness type.

Silver Wolf’s supposed buffed Eidolons

Eidolon 1: Silver Wolf regenerates 7 Ultimate Energy for every debuff the target has when she attacks the enemies with her Ultimate.

Silver Wolf regenerates 7 Ultimate Energy for every debuff the target has when she attacks the enemies with her Ultimate. Eidolon 2: The enemies receive additional damage when they enter the battle. Moreover, when an adversary gets hit by Silver Wolf’s allies, she plants a random bug on that opponent.

The enemies receive additional damage when they enter the battle. Moreover, when an adversary gets hit by Silver Wolf’s allies, she plants a random bug on that opponent. Eidolon 4: When Silver Wolf attacks adversaries with her Ultimate, she deals Additional DMG based on the number of debuffs the enemy has.

When Silver Wolf attacks adversaries with her Ultimate, she deals Additional DMG based on the number of debuffs the enemy has. Eidolon 6: Silver Wolf outgoing damage increases based on how many debuffs the targeted enemy has.

