Honkai Star Rail Jiaoqiu Light Cone guide: Best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star LCs

The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.4 has introduced Jiaoqiu as a 5-star playable character from the Fire element. Being a follower of the Nihility Path, Jiaoqiu has the ability to weaken enemies and force them into taking extra damage from Ultimates. When equipped with favorable Light Cones, he can unleash his potential and become a dominant support unit.

This guide outlines the best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star LC’s you can use to build Jiaoqiu.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best 5-star Jiaoqiu Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

1) Those Many Springs

Those Many Springs (Image via HoYoverse)

Those Many Springs is the signature Light Cone of Jiaoqiu in Honkai Star Rail. Hence, the passive from the equipment is tailored to improve every aspect of his abilities.

Trending

For starters, it provides 50% Effect Hit Rate at base refinement, which will help Jiaoqiu stack Ashen Roast on enemies consistently. Additionally, he will be able to convert the extra Effect Hit Rate into Attack stat using his passive.

The LC can also have a 60% base chance to inflict debuff directly on enemies when the wearer attacks them. The target will receive 10% increased damage and an additional 14% under the DoT state.

2) Reforged Remembrance

Reforged Remembrance (Image via HoYoverse)

Interestingly, Black Swan’s Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, Reforged Remembrance, is the second-best pick to build Jiaoqiu, considering it offers a hefty 40% Effect Hit Rate.

The LC also generates a stack of Prophet when the wearer inflicts Wind Shear, Burn, Shock, or Bleed on an enemy. Every stack of this effect increases the character’s ATK by 5% and enables their DoT to ignore 7.2% of the target's DEF.

Since Jiaoqiu can inflict Burn with his abilities, he should be able to benefit from the Reforged Remembrance's passive.

Best 4-star Jiaoqiu Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

1) It’s Showtime

It’s Showtime (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to 4-star LCs, Jiaoqiu has limited options. However, if you are planning to run a free-to-play build, consider picking up It’s Showtime from the Light Cone Manifest Store in Honkai Star Rail.

The passive from the LC generates a stack of Trick when the wearer inflicts a debuff on an enemy. Each stack of the effect will then increase the character’s DMG by 6% for a single turn. In addition, the wielder’s ATK will increase when their Effect Hit Rate is above 80%.

Jiaoqiu will aim for the threshold to trigger his passive, which has a similar effect. Hence, he can also make the most out of It’s Showtime.

2) Eyes of the Prey

Eyes of the Prey (Image via HoYoverse)

Most veterans should have the Eyes of the Prey lying around in the inventory, and it could be better used to build Jiaoqiu. This is a solid 4-star Light Cone that increases the wielder’s Effect Hit Rate by 20% and boosts their DoT by 24%.

Using the passive, Jiaoqiu should be able to effectively stack Ashen Roast and deal Burn damage.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail 2.4 achievements list.

Best 3-star Jiaoqiu Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Void (Image via HoYoverse)

Players are advised to avoid 3-star Light Cones for end-game Jiaoqiu builds. However, newcomers can consider equipping the Void on this Nihility character until they find a better alternative. This LC will increase his Effect Hit Rate for three turns after entering the battle.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!