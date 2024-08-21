Honkai Star Rail Jiaoqiu teams guide: Best F2P and MoC comps

Having the best Jiaoqiu teams in Honkai Star Rail will allow you to dominate the battlefields easily. General Feixiao's counselor brings a brand new playstyle to the table and can synergize well with quite a few characters. Jiaoqiu has some of the best debuffing prowess in the game that many units will be able to take full advantage of and destroy enemies in challenging content like the Memory of Chaos.

This article will go over the best Jiaoqiu teams that you can form in Honkai Star Rail to unleash the Foxian's full potential.

Best Jiaoqiu teams in Honkai Star Rail

1) Jiaoqiu+Acheron+Gallagher+Pela (MoC)

Team 1 (Image via HoYoverse)

Jiaoqiu

Gallagher

Acheron

Pela

Acheron lacked a stable character who could apply AoE debuffs. Now, she gets one of the strongest Nihility support units with Jiaoqiu, and pairing them up lets you create one of the best squads in the game.

Add Gallagher and Pela to the mix and you have one of the best Acheron teams that is ready to dominate the battlefield.

2) Kafka+Black Swan+Jiaoqiu+Huohuo (MoC)

Team 2 (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka

Black Swan

Huohuo

Jiaoqiu

DoT (Damage over time) enthusiasts can also take full advantage of the healer from Xianzhou Yaoqing. Pairing him up with DoT characters can give you another great Jiaoqiu team in Honkai Star Rail.

His role is to debuff enemies into taking more damage, allowing Kafka and Black Swan to devastate enemies with their DoT effects. Huohuo can double down both as a healer and a buffer, letting you make the most out of the team.

3) Jiaoqiu+Firefly+Ruan Mei+Gallagher

Team 3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Jiaoqiu

Gallagher

Ruan Mei

Firefly

Those who love Firefly in Honkai Star Rail and want to add more firepower to their arsenal can surely use Jiaoqiu. His ability to debuff enemies into taking more damage is extremely beneficial to any Break/ Super Break team.

Ruan Mei is also one of the best supports in the game right now and Gallagher is a great healer who can double down as a secondary DPS.

4) Serval+Asta+Gallagher+Jiaoqiu (F2P)

Team 4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Jiaoqiu

Gallagher

Asta

Serval

Another great Jiaoqiu team in Honkai Star Rail is combining him with Serval. Her ultimate can deal massive damage, allowing her to take full advantage of the debuffs.

Gallagher can sustain the team and Asta adds a nice touch with her speed and attack buffs. This is an extremely free-to-play friendly Jiaoqiu team comp that can work well given you have properly invested in the characters.

Jiaoqiu's potential does not stop here. If the Feixiao leaks are correct, he will be a great support for his master, the general from Xianzhou Yaoqing. As a future-proof debuffer, Jiaoqiu is likely to remain a key part of many meta teams for some time.

